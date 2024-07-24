In 2023, the Miami Dolphins finished the season 11-6. A loss to the Bills threw away Miami’s chances of winning the division. Additionally, the Dolphins blew an opportunity to have the second seed in the AFC playoffs. Instead, they were the sixth seed and had a matchup on the road vs. the Chiefs.

Miami lost that playoff game vs. the Chiefs 26-7 and one of the top offenses in the league was held to a single touchdown. The team has put that loss behind them and they are ready to start fresh again in 2024. Today is the first day of training camp but one key piece of the team’s offense is not participating fully. Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa is in the middle of a contract dispute with the front office. After being drafted in 2020, Tagovailoa has still not revived his second contract in the NFL.

When will Tau Tagovailoa get a long-term deal from the Dolphins?

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel used the phrases “very fluid” and “day to day” to describe how they will use Tua Tagovailoa during training camp practice while the quarterback continues to seek a new contract. pic.twitter.com/s16uY7psAa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2024



One of the biggest obstacles the Dolphins still need to conquer is the contract of QB Tua Tagovailoa. The 2024 season will be his fifth year with the team after being drafted 5th overall in 2020. Tagovailoa has seen other players in his position in the same draft class get their second contract in the league. However, the Dolphins have not have not paid their QB yet. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are two players drafted in the top 10 in 2020 who have already received lucrative long-term deals.

That’s why Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is choosing to not participate fully in training camp. According to Camero Wolfe, Tagovailoa will participate similarly to OTA’s during training camp. The 26-year-old practiced in individual drills and 7-0n-7 but he did not participate in 11-on-11 drills. Head coach Mike McDaniel used the phrases “very fluid” and “day-to-day” when speaking about Tagovailoa not participating fully. This is something the Dolphins expected to happen since they haven’t paid their starting QB yet.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will participate similar to OTAs during training camp. He did individual drills and 7-on-7 drills but not any 11-on-11 drills. HC Mike McDaniel said it’s important to acknowledge Tua is in the process of contract negotiations and it’s fluid. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 24, 2024



The Pro Bowl QB has played at a high level over the past two seasons for the Miami Dolphins. He has a 19-11 regular season record since 2022 and has passed for 8,172 yards, 54 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. Tagovailoa’s 4,624 passing yards in 2023 led the NFL. As the starter for Miami, Tua has performed well. Not enough for the team to have signed him to a long-term deal already. We’ll have to see what Miami can do this summer to work out a deal with Tagovailoa.