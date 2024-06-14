NFL

The Steelers were fired up to sign LB Patrick Queen from a divisional rival this offseason

Zach Wolpin
At 10-7 last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck into the playoffs. Despite a winning record, Pittsburgh’s QB situation was not great. They ended up losing 31-17 to the Bills. Making an upgrade at QB is something the team was quick to change this offseason. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both on the Steelers roster. 

Along with adding some new offensive talent, the Steelers also poached an LB from one of their division rivals. Patrick Queen played the first four years of his career for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Queen signed a three-year, $41 million contract with Pittsburgh. Their largest free-agent contract in franchise history.

Patrick Queen will play the Ravens twice a year now as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers


With the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected LB Patrick Queen out of LSU. Queen has been extremely durable throughout his career. He’s never missed a regular season game. As a rookie, Queen finished third in defensive Rookie of the Year voting. For the Ravens, Queen was a versatile LB who had a nose for the football. In three of his four professional seasons, the former first-round pick has had over 100 combined tackles.

Queen’s best season was his 2023 campaign. The 24-year-old had a career-high 133 combined and 84 solo tackles. Additionally, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named second-team All-Pro. Pittsburgh knew Queen was a special player and they were elated to add him to the roster. The Steelers have a talented LB room consisting of TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb, and now Patrick Queen. Inside linebacker had been a weak spot for the Steelers over the last few years. They won’t have to worry about that issue with Patrick Queen.


The Steelers are excited to see what their defense can do in the 2024 regular season. Especially adding Patrick Queen into the mix. Their defense has the potential to be one of the best in the league next season. Pittsburgh opens the 2024 season on the road vs. Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

