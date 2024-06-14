At 10-7 last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck into the playoffs. Despite a winning record, Pittsburgh’s QB situation was not great. They ended up losing 31-17 to the Bills. Making an upgrade at QB is something the team was quick to change this offseason. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both on the Steelers roster.

Along with adding some new offensive talent, the Steelers also poached an LB from one of their division rivals. Patrick Queen played the first four years of his career for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Queen signed a three-year, $41 million contract with Pittsburgh. Their largest free-agent contract in franchise history.

Patrick Queen will play the Ravens twice a year now as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on what LB Patrick Queen brings to the defense. “You get an opportunity to get a guy like Queen, man, it doesn’t matter about the other components of the equation. He’s just a good, well-rounded football player. … Can’t wait to get him to Latrobe.” pic.twitter.com/I9TClHlvRu — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) June 13, 2024



With the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected LB Patrick Queen out of LSU. Queen has been extremely durable throughout his career. He’s never missed a regular season game. As a rookie, Queen finished third in defensive Rookie of the Year voting. For the Ravens, Queen was a versatile LB who had a nose for the football. In three of his four professional seasons, the former first-round pick has had over 100 combined tackles.

Queen’s best season was his 2023 campaign. The 24-year-old had a career-high 133 combined and 84 solo tackles. Additionally, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named second-team All-Pro. Pittsburgh knew Queen was a special player and they were elated to add him to the roster. The Steelers have a talented LB room consisting of TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb, and now Patrick Queen. Inside linebacker had been a weak spot for the Steelers over the last few years. They won’t have to worry about that issue with Patrick Queen.

Teryl Austin confirms Patrick Queen will be #Steelers defensive play caller pic.twitter.com/T1GdyA8jcl — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) June 12, 2024



The Steelers are excited to see what their defense can do in the 2024 regular season. Especially adding Patrick Queen into the mix. Their defense has the potential to be one of the best in the league next season. Pittsburgh opens the 2024 season on the road vs. Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.