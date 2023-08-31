With a talented cohort of quarterbacks making the step up into the NFL, we take a look at the latest ‘most rookie passing yards’ odds market, which Carolina Panthers new recruit Bryce Young currently has in a stranglehold.

After cycling through a series of stopgaps in recent seasons, Carolina Panthers have finally landed on who they believe to be the man to lead a new era – Bryce Young.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner became Crimson Tide’s first ever number one overall pick in the NFL Draft back in April, and he enters the new season off the back of another 3,000-plus passing yard display, along with 27 touchdowns for Alabama.

Although he didn’t quite hit his record-breaking 2021 numbers – 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdowns – he could be the missing piece for a Panthers side who fell at the final hurdle once again, as they failed to reach the postseason for a fifth straight year.

He will also have a stellar offensive line-up to work with this season, with Carolina going all out with their squad overhaul. Miles Sanders joins from the Eagles after lending a hand in their run to the Super Bowl with a career best season, while two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen was added after leaving the Vikings.

He is strongly favoured to lead the most rookie passing yards leaderboard come the end of the season, and is currently odds-on at -110. Therefore, it may be beneficial to take a look at some of the other new recruits who could attempt to rival him.

RELATED: Justin Jefferson Primed and Ready For Another Season as the NFL’s Leader For Receiving Yards

2023 Rookie Quarterback Class is Brimming With Talent

CJ Stroud, the NFL Draft’s second overall pick, follows very closely at the time of writing with a price of +150.

The former Ohio State quarterback makes the immediate step up as the Texans’ starter, who are in desperate need of any inspiration they can get. Their worst start since 2005 last season saw them fall away out of contention for the postseason in Week 13 – the third straight year they have been the earliest team to do so.

In CJ Stroud, Houston are getting one of the most effective signal callers in the country. Last season he registered the highest passing efficiency rate in college football (177.7) and threw for 3,688 yards. Add to that 4,435 the year before, as well as a total of 85 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Elsewhere, fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson joins the Colts to rival Gardner Minshew for a starting spot.

Richardson threw for 67 yards on 7-for-12 passing in one quarter of Indianapolis’ first preseason game, and he has got the nod ahead of Minshew for the opening game after being named as their starting QB.

Although he appears slightly more raw than the market leaders, he threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. The Colts offensive line was somewhat of a mess last year but they still rank as a top 10 unit and Richardson could benefit.

Most Rookie Passing Yards Odds 2023/24

Bryce Young: -110

CJ Stroud: +150

Anthony Richardson: +325

Clayton Tune: +5000

Will Levis: +6600

Stetson Bennet: +6600

NFL Content You May Like