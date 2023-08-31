NFL

Ja’Marr Chase Strong Betting Favorite To Have Most Receiving TDs In 2023

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the betting favorite to record the most receiving touchdowns in the 2023 NFL regular season.

Ahead of the new NFL season, many bettors are now looking to place their wagers on selected futures markets to cash in on at the end of the campaign and the ‘most receiving TDs’ is sure to be a popular choice.

Last season Ja’Marr Chase established himself as one of the best wideouts in the NFL and recorded nine receiving TDs, the joint-fourth most in the league.

After just two seasons in the league, Chase’s reputation as an elite receiver will come as no surprise to those who followed his college career at LSU – where his quarterback was also Bengals star Joe Burrow.

He missed four games with injury during the season which dented his campaign to become the leading TD receiver, but still led his team in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,046).

The 23-year-old was selected to the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive year and he’s primed for a breakout third season in the NFL to establish himself as the sole best receiver in the league, surpassing the likes of Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp – if he’s not already better.

RELATED: Dynamic Star Justin Fields Favorite To Be QB With Most Rushing Yards In 2023

Patrick Mahomes’ partner in crime Travis Kelce is second in the betting, who caught 12 TD passes last season – the second-most in the league, behind only Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams will be targeted by a new QB this season, Jimmy Garoppolo instead of Derek Carr, and he has the fourth-best odds.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson comes in at third, who is arguably the most talented wideout in the NFL and already the favorite for the most receiving yards.

Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown is tied in the market with Adams and others with a strong chance include Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs, who has the luxury of Josh Allen as his QB.

Most Receiving TDs Odds For 2023 NFL Regular Season

  • Ja’Marr Chase +650
  • Travis Kelce +800
  • Justin Jefferson +900
  • Davante Adams +1000
  • AJ Brown +1000
  • Cooper Kupp +1100
  • Stefon Diggs +1100
  • Tyreek Hill +1400
  • CeeDee Lamb +1600
  • Garrett Wilson +1600
