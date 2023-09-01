NFL

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Fancied To Record Most Rookie Rushing TDs In 2023

Joe Lyons
Atlanta Falcons running back and eighth overall pick Bijan Robinson is the rookie favored to record the most rushing touchdowns in the 2023 NFL regular season.

Ahead of the new NFL season, many bettors are now looking to place their wagers on selected futures markets to cash in on at the end of the campaign and ‘most rookie rushing TDs’ is sure to be a popular choice.

Bijan Robinson was selected as the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons after a very successful college career at Texas, where he won the Doak Walker Award and was a unanimous All-American in 2022.

He broke into the side immediately as a freshman and won the 2020 Alamo Bowl MVP with ten rushes for 183 yards and a TD against Colorado.

A year later, he rushed for 1,127 yards and was rewarded with All Big-12 first team honors. In 2022, he tallied 1,580 rushing yards and 18 TDs, cementing his name as one of the most talented and dominant young running backs.

The 21-year-old signed his four-year rookie contract with the Falcons worth almost $22m in May and he’s odds-on at a price of +275 to have the most rookie rushing TDs this regular season.

Second in the betting with +350 odds is quarterback Anthony Richardson, who played college football at Florida and was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick in the draft earlier this year.

Last season, Richardson tallied nine rushing TDs for the Gators and rushed for 654 yards in 12 games. It’s hard to know how these players’ games will translate to the national stage, but their potential appears sky-high.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs comes in at third in the market at +550 odds, selected with the 12th overall pick by the Detroit Lions. He played two years of college football at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama for his final season.

Gibbs finished the 2022 campaign with 151 carries for 926 rushing yards and seven rushing TDs. He’s a versatile option too, also recording 44 receptions for 444 receiving yards and three receiving TDs.

Rookie With Most Rushing TDs Odds For 2023 NFL Regular Season

  • Bijan Robinson -275
  • Anthony Richardson +350
  • Jahmyr Gibbs +550
  • Devon Achane +2500
  • Zach Charbonnet +2800
  • Tank Bigsby +2800
  • Kendre Miller +5000
  • Israel Abanikanda +6600
  • Tyjae Spears +8000
  • Roschon Johnson +8000
  • Chase Brown +8000
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top