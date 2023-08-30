Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson was by far and away the most effective wide receiver on the ground in 2022, and we are taking a look at who sportsbooks have as the favourites in the latest ‘most receiving yards’ odds market.

It really is difficult to look past Justin Jefferson in this particular market, after storming to the top of the receiving yards leaderboard last season.

Minnesota Vikings have plenty of question marks ahead of 2023, but along with Kirk Cousins in the hole, one constant is the electrifying, sometimes terrifying speed of Jefferson. He racked up an NFL-leading 1,809 receiving yards and 189 receptions in 2022.

In full flow, the Vikings receiver is like a stone skipping over a lake and his starring role in their run to the NFC North saw him add eight touchdowns to his already startling output.

However, if recent history is any indication, league-leading receivers seldom repeat their exploits the season after. Not since Calvin Johnson for the Detroit Lions in 2011-12 has the receiving yards leaderboard been topped by the same player.

With that in mind, let’s flick through the rest of the market leaders to see where the value lies.

Speed is the Name of the Game

Ja’Marr Chase closely follows behind Jefferson in the majority of sportsbooks‘ estimations. The Bengals receiver enjoyed another solid year despite battling a niggling hip injury that may well have hindered his numbers.

He has been Joe Burrow’s favourite target over the past two seasons, and his 113 yards inside the 20 was an NFL best. He will have to try and improve on his double digits drops figure of 10 from last year, but there is nothing to suggest he can’t register a career-best season should he remain fit.

He finished 12th overall with 1,046 receiving yards but clocked in with a personal best 87 receptions. With Cincinnati pegged for another big year in the postseason, he is rightly among the favourites.

However, it may be preferable to look further down the market, with Tyreek Hill priced at +1000 at the time of writing. The Dolphins livewire is renowned as one of the fastest in the NFL, and his 1,710 receiving yards was just 99 less than Jefferson last year.

He proved his doubters wrong after being traded from the Chiefs, taking a less productive quarterback core that was plagued by injuries in his stride. A career high 119 receptions was also the second-highest, while it was the fifth season in the previous seven that he has registered 1,150 yards or more.

Completing the top three for receiving yards last year was Devante Adams, who finished with 1,510. Three different quarterbacks in three years is enough to throw anyone off their game, but he has been a leading wide receiver in the NFL for over seven years and registered his best ever season in his maiden year at the Raiders.

In his sophomore season in Las Vegas, he could be worth taking at his current price of +1800, although the 30-year-old will have to get used to another man in the hole after the Raiders landed on Jimmy Garoppolo as their new QB.

Most Receiving Yards Odds 2023/24

Justin Jefferson: +400

Ja’Marr Chase: +900

Tyreek Hill: +1000

Cooper Kupp: +1400

Garret Wilson: +1400

AJ Brown: +1800

Devante Adams: +1800

Stefan Diggs: +1800

Jaylen Waddle: +2200

CeeDee Lamb: +2200

Amon-Ra St Brown: +2500

