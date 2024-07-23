NFL

Don’t be surprised to see Jacoby Brissett start the season for the Patriots ahead of Drake Maye

Zach Wolpin
The New England Patriots are entering a new era in 2024. Last season was legendary head coach Bill Belichick’s final year with the team. He was let go by New England this offseason. Additionally, the Patriots parted ways with former first-round pick, QB Mac Jones. The team traded him to Jacksonville knowing they had the #3 pick in the 2024 Draft.

With that selection, the Patriots took the third straight QB off the board, North Carolina’s Drake Maye. While the team spent a top-three pick on Maye, it looks as though they are comfortable letting the rookie sit to start the season. That’s exactly why the Patriots brought in veteran QB Jacob Brissett. First-year head coach Jerrod Mayo indicated that they’re comfortable starting Brissett for the 2024 season.

Unless Drake Maye blows the team out of the water, expect to see Jacoby Brissett start in Week 1


For the last four seasons, Jacoby Brissett has bounced around the NFL. He was with the Colts in 2020, the Dolphins in 2021, the Browns in 2022, and the Commanders in 2023. Now, Brissett will be playing for his fifth different team in the last five seasons. However, he’s returning to a familiar franchise. The 31-year-old QB was a third-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2016 and that was his only season in New England. Brissett was lucky enough to be on a Super Bowl-winning roster that year.

In his time with the Patriots, Brissett saw limited snaps. Now, all signs point to Brissett being their starter in Week 1 eight years later. Head coach Jerrod Mayo said Jacob Brissett is the most “pro-ready guy” we have. Expect to see Brissett as the Week 1 starter vs. the Bengals on the road. The veteran QB played in three games for the Commanders last season and made zero starts.


We’ll have to wait and see what New England’s plan for Drake Maye is in 2024. It’s hard to tell when the team will feel comfortable handing the starting job over to Maye. With a Week 14 bye, who knows how long it will take for Maye to earn the job? Jacoby Brissett is a QB the team feels comfortable with. Along with Brissett and Maye, the team also has Bailey Zappe and rookie QB Joe Milton. We’ll have to wait and see which three QBs make it through camp for the Patriots.

Zach Wolpin
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
