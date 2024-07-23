The New England Patriots are entering a new era in 2024. Last season was legendary head coach Bill Belichick’s final year with the team. He was let go by New England this offseason. Additionally, the Patriots parted ways with former first-round pick, QB Mac Jones. The team traded him to Jacksonville knowing they had the #3 pick in the 2024 Draft.

With that selection, the Patriots took the third straight QB off the board, North Carolina’s Drake Maye. While the team spent a top-three pick on Maye, it looks as though they are comfortable letting the rookie sit to start the season. That’s exactly why the Patriots brought in veteran QB Jacob Brissett. First-year head coach Jerrod Mayo indicated that they’re comfortable starting Brissett for the 2024 season.

Unless Drake Maye blows the team out of the water, expect to see Jacoby Brissett start in Week 1

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo on the team’s QB competition: “Coming out of spring, I think it’s clear Jacoby (Brissett) is the most pro-ready guy we have.” pic.twitter.com/srW7EfdZpe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2024



For the last four seasons, Jacoby Brissett has bounced around the NFL. He was with the Colts in 2020, the Dolphins in 2021, the Browns in 2022, and the Commanders in 2023. Now, Brissett will be playing for his fifth different team in the last five seasons. However, he’s returning to a familiar franchise. The 31-year-old QB was a third-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2016 and that was his only season in New England. Brissett was lucky enough to be on a Super Bowl-winning roster that year.

In his time with the Patriots, Brissett saw limited snaps. Now, all signs point to Brissett being their starter in Week 1 eight years later. Head coach Jerrod Mayo said Jacob Brissett is the most “pro-ready guy” we have. Expect to see Brissett as the Week 1 starter vs. the Bengals on the road. The veteran QB played in three games for the Commanders last season and made zero starts.

#Patriots coach Jerod Mayo left the door open for rookie QB Drake Maye to win the starting job. But as of now, “It’s clear Jacoby (Brissett) is the most pro ready.” For a team still transitioning, sitting the rookie No. 3 pick as long as possible could help long-term. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2024



We’ll have to wait and see what New England’s plan for Drake Maye is in 2024. It’s hard to tell when the team will feel comfortable handing the starting job over to Maye. With a Week 14 bye, who knows how long it will take for Maye to earn the job? Jacoby Brissett is a QB the team feels comfortable with. Along with Brissett and Maye, the team also has Bailey Zappe and rookie QB Joe Milton. We’ll have to wait and see which three QBs make it through camp for the Patriots.