Who Is The Highest Paid NFL Player By Salary In 2023?

Ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL regular season, we’re taking a look at the highest paid players in the league by salary with a potentially surprise inclusion at the top spot.

NFL contracts are getting bigger every season and with increased new media deals, the added 17th game and other increased profits, the salary cap is expected to continue its upward trajectory in future years and beyond.

Below we have listed the highest paid NFL players by their salary entering the 2023 season, rather than total contract value.

Highest Paid NFL Players By Salary 2023

1. Justin Herbert – QB, Los Angeles Chargers ($52.5 million)

Earlier this year in July, the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert agreed to terms on a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension which keeps the 25-year-old star under contract through the 2029 season.

His contract includes a no-trade clause, $133.7 million in full guarantees and $193.7 million in injury guarantees.

Well deserved for the franchise QB, who is one of the league’s brightest talents and led the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018 last season.

2. Lamar Jackson – QB, Baltimore Ravens ($52 million)

The Lamar Jackson saga ended with the former league MVP signing a five-year, $260 million deal to remain in Baltimore with $185 million in guarantees which made him the then-highest-paid player in the country.

With $52 million in annual salary, Jackson trails only Herbert as the NFL’s highest earner. Injuries have been an issue for the QB, who missed the final six games last season including a wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

3. Jalen Hurts – QB, Philadelphia Eagles ($51 million)

Also in April, Jalen Hurts signed a five-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $255 million and $51 million annually. He could’ve got more, but didn’t seek a fully guaranteed deal because the team has so much talent and he wanted to keep it that way.

After leading his side to a Super Bowl appearance in February, Hurts is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most talented players and arguably the most versatile QB in the game at just 24-years-old.

4. Russell Wilson – QB, Denver Broncos ($49 million)

A year ago today, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a five-year, $245 million contract extension which sees the veteran QB take home the fourth-biggest annual salary in the NFL at $49 million.

The former Super Bowl champion is known as one of the greatest dual-threat QBs of all-time but the contract doesn’t look great after his recent campaign, where he tallied career lows in completion percentage, passer rating and touchdown passes.

Denver finished 14th of 16 in the AFC with a 5-12 record, missing the playoffs by a long way and Wilson looked a shadow of his former self.

5. Kyler Murray – QB, Arizona Cardinals ($46.1 million)

In July 2022, Kyler Murray agreed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals which now ranks him as the fifth-highest earning NFL player by salary.

He was drafted first overall by the Cardinals in 2019 and quickly became one of the most impressive young talents in the league, but an untimely injury meant he played just 11 games in 2022.

He’s expected to return for the new season and lead the Cardinals rebuild, which saw the franchise earn 11 wins in 2021 and advancing to the wild-card round of the playoffs.

6. Deshaun Watson – QB, Cleveland Browns ($46 million)

Deshaun Watson signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million extension with the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after being traded by the Houston Texans with a base salary of $46 million.

He was suspended for 11 games in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and went 3-3 as the starter in six games played, completing 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven TDs and five interceptions.

7. Patrick Mahomes – QB, Kansas City Chiefs ($45 million)

Patrick Mahomes is by far and away the best QB in the league but ranks seventh for annual salary, proving to be somewhat of a bargain considering the current state of the market – taking home $45 million every year.

The two-time league MVP signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2021. Now sitting with two championship rings on his hand, Mahomes will go down as one of the best QBs to ever grace the game.

8. Josh Allen – QB, Buffalo Bills ($43 million)

Buffalo Bills play caller Josh Allen takes home an annual salary of $43 million, which can also be considered incredible value. He signed a six-year, $258 million extension in 2021 with $150 million guaranteed.

Allen is one of the league’s best talents but is yet to find concrete playoff success in Buffalo, but it’s only wise to assume that postseason glory will come in good time for the 27-year-old.

