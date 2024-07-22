NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been fully cleared for contact ahead of the 2024 season

Zach Wolpin
With the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted QB Joe Burrow out of LSU. The Bengals knew they were getting an elite QB in the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. In his first season with Cincinnati, Joe Burrow made 10 starts before tearing his ACL and MCL. 

That was a minor setback for Burrow who would go on to start 16 games for the Bengals in 2021. Additionally, the team drafted his former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase to be his new WR1. Burrow and the Bengals beat Kansas City in the AFC Championship that season and ended up losing to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The former #1 pick started another 16 games in 2022. Unfortunately, Burrow only started nine games last season after he injured his wrist. Ahead of the 2024 season, Joe Burrow has been cleared for full contact.

The Bengals will have a fully healthy Joe Burrow for the 2024 season


In 2023, Joe Burrow started 10 games for the Bengals before he suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11. Backup QB Jake Browning came in and started the final seven games of the season for Cincinnati. Still, the team ended up having a winning record at 9-8 but they missed out of the playoffs. Not to mention that Joe Burrow started the 2023 season with injuries as well. Cincinnati is hoping the 27-year-old will be fully healthy and ready for Week 1.

As Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury lingered into the offseason, the Bengals stayed cautious. However, it was reported on Monday that he’s been fully cleared for contact. A step in the right direction for the Bengals. Head coach Zac Taylor told the media that he plans for Burrow and some of the other starters to see action in the preseason this year. Cincinnati starts its 2024 training camp in two days. Starting QB Joe Burrow is fully cleared and is ready to go.


The only thing that’s stopped Joe Burrow and the Bengals from having success are injuries to the franchise QB. In the seasons that Burrow has been fully healthy, they’ve either made the Super Bowl or the AFC Championship. When Burrow has not been healthy, the Bengals have missed the postseason. The recipe for the Bengals having success in the playoffs is Joe Burrow staying healthy to keep the team competitive. Cincinnati knows they can compete with the Chiefs when they are at their best and Burrow is 100%.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
