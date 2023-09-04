Who Is The Heaviest NFL Player In 2023?

Ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL regular season, we’re taking a look at the heaviest players in the league which is dominated by offensive linemen.

The position with the heaviest NFL players is offensive tackle and having a huge mass is crucial for these offensive linemen in protecting their quarterback, giving them as much time as possible to throw the ball and open up lanes for running backs.

Heaviest NFL Players 2023

1. Daniel Faalele – OT, Baltimore Ravens (384lbs)

At 380 pounds, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Daniel Faalele is the heaviest player in the NFL. He was drafted in the fourth round, 110th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played college football at Minnesota after being recruited to play from his birthplace of Melbourne, Australia during a local satellite camp run by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and gathered interest from various Division 1 schools.

He weighed 426 pounds when he initially arrived in Minnesota and has shed a significant amount of weight since his move to the national stage.

2. Dawand Jones – OT, Cleveland Browns (374lbs)

At 6’8″ tall and 374 pounds, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones is destined to be one of the most dominant forces in the league. The Browns drafted him in the fourth round, 111th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He allowed just 15 pressures in his two seasons as a starter playing college football at Ohio State and further strengthens one of the best offensive lines in the league in Cleveland.

3. Trent Brown – OT, New England Patriots (370lbs)

Trent Brown is also 6’8″ tall and weighs 370 pounds, slightly less than the 380 he once weighed at. He is versatile and can play at both the right and left tackle positions, also winning Super Bowl LIII in 2019 and earning a Pro Bowl selection.

He was crucial in New England’s championship run that year, protecting the greatest QB of all-time Tom Brady and started all 16 games in the 2018 season at left tackle.

4. Caleb Jones – OT, Green Bay Packers (370lbs)

Caleb Jones is slightly taller than others on this list at 6’9″ and weighs 370 pounds. He went undrafted in 2022 but was later signed by the Green Bay Packers due to their lack of offensive line depth.

He is still to make his NFL debut but seems a decent prospect and had a successful college career, earning All-Big ten honors in 2019 and helped the Indiana Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.25).

5. Ben Cleveland – OG, Baltimore Ravens (370lbs)

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Ben Cleveland comes in at fifth on our list weighing 370 pounds and was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 94th overall pick.

He was mainly a backup in his rookie season, playing 367 snaps at left guard and 95 snaps at right guard. In the upcoming season, he will start at left guard.

Other Heaviest NFL Players

6 OT Jordan Mailata 365lbs Philadelphia Eagles 7 OT Mekhi Becton 363lbs New York Jets 8 OT Orlando Brown Jr 363lbs Kansas City Chiefs 9 DT Quinton Bohanna 360lbs Dallas Cowboys 10 OT Evan Neal 350lbs New York Giants

