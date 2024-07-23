The 2023 season was full of ups and downs for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Through their first 11 games, the team was 8-3 and had a firm lead on their division. However, the team ended up going 1-5 in their last six games. Jacksonville lost the AFC South and a spot in the 2023 playoffs.

Despite the rough end to last year, the team is still optimistic about what they can do in 2024. The Jaguars re-signed some of the top talent on their roster including Pro Bowl DE Josh Hines-Allen and QB Trevor Lawrence. Today, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell is signing a four-year, $76.5 million extension with $53.4 million guaranteed. That makes him one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL.

Sources: #Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell is signing a 4-year, $76.5M extension that includes $53.4M effectively guaranteed. He is now the highest-paid CB in NFL history that had yet to be named to a Pro Bowl in a deal negotiated by Todd France and Kyle McCarthy of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/IKiochkuhz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2024



With the 33rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected CB Tyson Campbell out of Georgia. The former Bulldog has been a full-time starter since entering the league. Campbell has played in 43 career games and has 42 starts. His best season so far was his 2022 campaign with three interceptions, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and 70 tackles. The 24-year-old started all 17 games in 2022 for Jacksonville. In 2023, Campbell was limited to just 11 games due to a hamstring injury.

Over three seasons, the 11 games are the least of his career. Despite missing time, the Jaguars know they have an elite CB in Tyson Campbell. That’s why owner Trent Baalke was not hesitant to give the former second-round pick a contract extension. His four-year, $76.5 million deal makes him the sixth-highest-paid CB in the NFL. Additionally, he is the highest-paid non-Pro Bowl CB in the entire league. Proving how invested the Jaguars are in Campbell.

Locked in! 🤞 We have signed CB Tyson Campbell to a contract extension.@tysoncampbell_ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/SETzvKZGtr — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 23, 2024



Tyson Campbell is the third Jaguars player to get a long-term extension this offseason. Campbell’s defensive teammate Josh Hines-Allen was given a five-year, $141.25 million contract with $76.5 million fully guaranteed in April. Additionally, QB Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract with $142 million fully guaranteed in June. Campbell’s four-year, $76.5 million extension with $53.4 million guaranteed is their third big extension heading into the 2024 season. The Jaguars are invested in signing players they’ve drafted and not just free agents.