NFL

Jaguars’ Tyson Campbell is signing a four-year, $76.5 million extension with $53.4 million guaranteed

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyson Campbell Jags pic
Tyson Campbell Jags pic

The 2023 season was full of ups and downs for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Through their first 11 games, the team was 8-3 and had a firm lead on their division. However, the team ended up going 1-5 in their last six games. Jacksonville lost the AFC South and a spot in the 2023 playoffs. 

Despite the rough end to last year, the team is still optimistic about what they can do in 2024. The Jaguars re-signed some of the top talent on their roster including Pro Bowl DE Josh Hines-Allen and QB Trevor Lawrence. Today, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell is signing a four-year, $76.5 million extension with $53.4 million guaranteed. That makes him one of the highest-paid corners in the NFL.

Tyson Campbell signed a long-term extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars


With the 33rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected CB Tyson Campbell out of Georgia. The former Bulldog has been a full-time starter since entering the league. Campbell has played in 43 career games and has 42 starts. His best season so far was his 2022 campaign with three interceptions, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and 70 tackles. The 24-year-old started all 17 games in 2022 for Jacksonville. In 2023, Campbell was limited to just 11 games due to a hamstring injury.

Over three seasons, the 11 games are the least of his career. Despite missing time, the Jaguars know they have an elite CB in Tyson Campbell. That’s why owner Trent Baalke was not hesitant to give the former second-round pick a contract extension. His four-year, $76.5 million deal makes him the sixth-highest-paid CB in the NFL. Additionally, he is the highest-paid non-Pro Bowl CB in the entire league. Proving how invested the Jaguars are in Campbell.


Tyson Campbell is the third Jaguars player to get a long-term extension this offseason. Campbell’s defensive teammate Josh Hines-Allen was given a five-year, $141.25 million contract with $76.5 million fully guaranteed in April. Additionally, QB Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract with $142 million fully guaranteed in June. Campbell’s four-year, $76.5 million extension with $53.4 million guaranteed is their third big extension heading into the 2024 season. The Jaguars are invested in signing players they’ve drafted and not just free agents.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tyson Campbell Jags pic
NFL

LATEST Jaguars’ Tyson Campbell is signing a four-year, $76.5 million extension with $53.4 million guaranteed

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 23 2024
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been fully cleared for contact ahead of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 22 2024

With the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted QB Joe Burrow out of LSU. The Bengals knew they were getting an elite QB in…

Jordan Love Packers pic
NFL
Until a new contract is signed, Jordan Love will not practice at camp for the Green Bay Packers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 22 2024

After 18 seasons with Aaron Rogers, Green Bay’s 2023 campaign was their first without him. In 2020, the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love with the 22nd overall pick out of…

J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $21.85 million
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024
Will Anderson Jr. Texans
NFL
Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. told reporters he’s “bulked up” for the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 18 2024
Tee Higgins Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Tee Higgins will play the 2024 season on a one-year, $21.8 million franchise tag
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 16 2024
rsz i0000 zo6 szdaa
NFL
An 18-Game Season For The NFL Is “Only A Matter Of Time”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 15 2024
Arrow to top