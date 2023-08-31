Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is favored to record the most sacks in the 2023 NFL regular season and take the crown from Nick Bosa.

Ahead of the new NFL season, many bettors are now looking to place their wagers on selected futures markets to cash in on at the end of the campaign and the ‘most regular season sacks’ is sure to be a popular choice.

Last season Myles Garrett finished with 16 sacks, tied with Haason Reddick for second place and behind only Nick Bosa (18.5). He’s the current sportsbook favorite at +800 odds to lead the league in 2023.

The two-time First-team All-Pro DE finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and looks poised for a further leap in his seventh season. He was ranked 11th by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list.

The 27-year-old has recorded consecutive seasons with 16 sacks and five consecutive double-digit sack seasons, playing in a stacked Browns defense that ranks 7th for the new season.

He’s also set to play in a greatly improved defensive line with new defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson on the inside, alongside Za’Darius Smith opposite which should allow more room for Garrett to do what he does best.

ESPN NFL insider Seth Walder has projected Garrett to finish the season with 20 sacks, his highest projected sack total in three years.

Last season’s leader Nick Bosa sits second in the betting with +900 odds and the 25-year-old also stands a great chance after winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

TJ Watt holds the third-best odds at +1000 whilst Micah Parsons is fourth at +1100. Parsons appeared to be running away with the award last year in the early stages of the season, recording eight sacks in seven games before slowing down and recording just 5.5 in the final ten.

He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting without earning a first-place vote and looks to be a solid value pick at those odds.

Haason Reddick is widely regarded as one of the best linebackers in the league and the Philadelphia Eagles star helped his side reach Super Bowl LVII earlier this year, falling to defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most Sacks Odds For 2023 NFL Regular Season

Myles Garrett +800

Nick Bosa +900

TJ Watt +1000

Micah Parsons +1100

Haason Reddick +1500

Maxx Crosby +1500

Aidan Hutchinson +2000

Brian Burns +2000

Matt Judon +2000

Trey Hendrickson +2000

