NFL

Myles Garrett Predicted To Record The Most Sacks In 2023 NFL Regular Season

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 19677529 168397130 lowres
USATSI 19677529 168397130 lowres

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is favored to record the most sacks in the 2023 NFL regular season and take the crown from Nick Bosa.

Ahead of the new NFL season, many bettors are now looking to place their wagers on selected futures markets to cash in on at the end of the campaign and the ‘most regular season sacks’ is sure to be a popular choice.

Last season Myles Garrett finished with 16 sacks, tied with Haason Reddick for second place and behind only Nick Bosa (18.5). He’s the current sportsbook favorite at +800 odds to lead the league in 2023.

The two-time First-team All-Pro DE finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and looks poised for a further leap in his seventh season. He was ranked 11th by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list.

The 27-year-old has recorded consecutive seasons with 16 sacks and five consecutive double-digit sack seasons, playing in a stacked Browns defense that ranks 7th for the new season.

He’s also set to play in a greatly improved defensive line with new defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson on the inside, alongside Za’Darius Smith opposite which should allow more room for Garrett to do what he does best.

ESPN NFL insider Seth Walder has projected Garrett to finish the season with 20 sacks, his highest projected sack total in three years.

RELATED: Dynamic Star Justin Fields Favorite To Be QB With Most Rushing Yards In 2023

Last season’s leader Nick Bosa sits second in the betting with +900 odds and the 25-year-old also stands a great chance after winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

TJ Watt holds the third-best odds at +1000 whilst Micah Parsons is fourth at +1100. Parsons appeared to be running away with the award last year in the early stages of the season, recording eight sacks in seven games before slowing down and recording just 5.5 in the final ten.

He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting without earning a first-place vote and looks to be a solid value pick at those odds.

Haason Reddick is widely regarded as one of the best linebackers in the league and the Philadelphia Eagles star helped his side reach Super Bowl LVII earlier this year, falling to defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most Sacks Odds For 2023 NFL Regular Season

  • Myles Garrett +800
  • Nick Bosa +900
  • TJ Watt +1000
  • Micah Parsons +1100
  • Haason Reddick +1500
  • Maxx Crosby +1500
  • Aidan Hutchinson +2000
  • Brian Burns +2000
  • Matt Judon +2000
  • Trey Hendrickson +2000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Devon Achane Dolphins pic 1
NFL

LATEST Devon Achane has a chance for an expanded role after Jeff Wilson was place on the IR to begin the season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  19s
Trevis Gipson Bears pic
NFL
After being cut by the Bears, Trevis Gipson is signing with the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  50min

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears drafted Trevis Gipson in the fifth round out of Tulsa. As a rookie, he only played in seven games and made zero…

nfl teams new1
NFL
NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Money Line Odds & Betting Trends
Author image Andy Newton  •  57min

The NFL week 1 fixtures 2023/24 are out as American Football fans gear-up for another six months of top- class action. We get going with the Super Bowl winners, the…

jalin Hyatt Giants pic 1
NFL
Is Giants’ Jalin Hyatt trying to channel his inner Odell Beckham Jr. by switching to #13?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Joe Burrow returned to practice yesterday after missing over a month with a calf injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21282126 168397130 lowres
NFL
Dynamic Star Justin Fields Favorite To Be QB With Most Rushing Yards In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
USATSI 21281342 168397130 lowres
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Favored To Throw Most Passing TDs For A Third Time In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top