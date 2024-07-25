In 2023, the Denver Broncos went 8-9 and missed the postseason. It was Sean Payton’s first year as head coach in Denver and he tried to make it work with Russell Wilson. However, the team cut Wilson, and Denver is on the books for $85 million in dead money owed. Meanwhile, Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This offseason, the Broncos made changes to their QB room. With the 12th overall pick, Denver selected QB Bo Nix out of Oregon. Additionally, the team traded with the Jets for QB Zach Wilson. Regardless of who the starting QB is in 2024, their top target is going to be Pro Bowl WR, Courtland Sutton. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Sutton has signed a restructured contract worth up to $15.2 million in 2024.

Courtland Sutton got the pay raise he wanted from Denver

The #Broncos signed WR Courtland Sutton to a restructured contract that can pay him up to $15.2 million this season, including $1.5M in new incentives. Sutton reported to training camp on time and Denver sweetened the deal for one of its team leaders. pic.twitter.com/pg89d257bc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2024



During the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected WR Courtland Sutton out of SMU. The 28-year-old just finished his sixth season in Denver. With Russell Wilson as his QB last season, Sutton had 59 catches for 772 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. In 2024, the Broncos need Sutton to step up and help their inexperienced QB room. Chances are head coach Sean Payton lets Bo Nix be their starter and he uses Zach Wilson as a backup.

As he’s been in the past, Courtland Sutton is the best WR on Denver’s roster. The one-time Pro Bowler is the most experienced player in the WR core. He’ll be important in the development of rookie QB Bo Nix. Denver is trying to break the slump of not being in the top half of the league on offense since 2014. It’s been a while since the Broncos had a high-powered and explosive offensive system. Sean Payton hopes to change that in his second year as head coach.

Courtland Sutton was present and active today at #BroncosCamp. Big, explosive. Could have an even bigger year this season. pic.twitter.com/iPrjw8bVpD — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) July 24, 2024



In his most productive NFL season, Courtland Sutton had 72 catches for 1,112 yards. That was his 2019 campaign when he was named to the first and only Pro Bowl of his career so far. The veteran WR hasn’t hit 1.000+ receiving yards since. Denver hopes to change that in 2024 now that they have what they hope is their franchise QB in Box Nix. As the undisputed WR1 on this offense, Sutton could have another season where he easily sees 120+ targets. Denver has the eighth-easiest schedule in the NFL in 2024. That bodes well for rookie QB Box Nix and the rest of their offense.