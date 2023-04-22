Boxing

Who Is Ryan Garcia’s Girlfriend? Is ‘King Ry’ Still Dating Andrea Celina & Do The Couple Have A Child?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
5 min read
Ryan Garcia Girlfriend
Ryan Garcia Girlfriend

Ryan Garcia attempts to claim the biggest win of his boxing career this weekend as he faces Gervonta Davis in a boxing super-fight. In the lead up to the bout, fans want to know a bit more about ‘King Ry’ and his personal life. For example, who is Ryan Garcia’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 24-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Ryan Garcia’s Girlfriend?

Ryan Garcia fights for the first time this year as he attempts to defeat fellow American boxing star Gervonta Davis on Saturday night. Davis vs Garcia headlines on April 15 at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is truly compelling and one boxing fans are truly excited for.

Although fans cannot wait to see ‘King Ry’ back in action, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Ryan Garcia’s girlfriend is a woman called Andrea Celina.

The 24-year-old fighter’s rumored girlfriend, born in 1996, is a social media influencer who has amassed over 150,000 Instagram followers. She is also a fitness expert and fashionista, as well as having dabbled in modelling previously with various fashion labels.

Celina clearly has an incredibly successful career in her own right. The 26-year-old and her boxing boyfriend are not yet married or engaged. However, they have been in a relationship together for a long time. According to reports, the couple has been dating over a span of several years.

Garcia and Celina seem happily in love now judging by their posts on social media. They seem to want to keep their relationship more private with both having shied away living their personal life in the public eye.

Ryan Garcia and Drea Celina have a daughter named Bela, born in December 2020. It should be noted that even though this is Celina’s first child, it is not the first one for Garcia. The 23-0 superstar boxer also has another daughter who was born a year prior to his second child back in March 2019. She is called Rylie.

For now though, the couple seem happily in love and it should be noted that the duo are extremely close to each other. However, they have had some controversies in the past, much to the surprise of fans. More on that next.

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

Ryan Garcia & Drea Celina Dating History

Ryan Garcia and Andrea Celina have been reportedly dating for roughly four years. In December 2020, the pair had their first child together. However, it hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows for the couple. They have had controversies in the past with Garcia allegedly cheating on his baby mom.

Whilst Celina was heavily pregnant with Garcia’s child, ‘King Ry’ was caught kissing social media star Malu Trevejo outside of a restaurant in LA. This sparked outrage from Garcia’s girlfriend, and rightly so. However, is seems the pair worked out there difference, with the boxing king publicly apologising for his actions.

Just clearing some things I seen regarding Malu and Drea,” Garcia wrote in a now-deleted post on social media.

Andrea and I aren’t engaged but we were still trying to fix our relationship. Malu and I went there as friends and we got caught up in the moment but there isn’t anything there, I didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

This is my personal life and I’m not going to speak on this ever again.

Celina seemingly forgave her man for his actions, with the pair working their relationship out and continuing to date. The pair are parents to a child now and seem to be more in love now than they ever have been.

Andrea Celina gave ‘King Ry’ a second chance and the pair seem to be happier than ever together.

Ryan Garcias Girlfriend 1
Ryan Garcia & Girlfriend Andrea Celina

ALSO SEE: Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

It is great to see that Ryan Garcia seems to have his personal life in a good place now too. Not only is he winning inside the ring, but he seems to be winning outside of them too!

If you are interested in who Garcia’s foe is dating, then check out our article on who Gervonta Davis’ girlfriend is.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

For now though, it’s great to see that Ryan Garcia has both his life and career in tact. Boxing fans are excited to see ‘King Ry’ back in action this weekend in an attempt to secure his 24th professional boxing victory.

RELATED: Ryan Garcia Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
sport boxing jones jr 0911
Boxing

LATEST Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Predictions: Roy Jones Jr Backing Tank To Drop Garcia

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 21 2023
maxresdefault 1
Boxing
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Predictions: Shane McGuigan Backing Underdog Ryan Garcia
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 21 2023

Irish boxing trainer Shane McGuigan has given his prediction ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia this weekend. He believes Garcia will come through and beat ‘Tank’ in their catchweight…

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing
Cómo apostar en Gervonta Davis vs Ryan García en Florida | Ofertas de apuestas deportivas en FL
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Apr 21 2023

Puedes apostar en el combate entre Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Farcía abriendo una cuenta en cualquiera de las casas de apuestas Florida listadas en esta página. Estas casas de apuestas…

Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Delaware
Boxing
Cómo apostar en Gervonta Davis vs Ryan García en California | Ofertas de apuestas deportivas en CA
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Apr 21 2023
Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia
Boxing
Cómo apostar en Gervonta Davis vs Ryan García en Texas | Ofertas de apuestas deportivas en TX
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Apr 21 2023
skysports devin haney kambosos 5795507
Boxing
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Predictions: Devin Haney Backing ‘Safe Bet’ Tank
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 21 2023
Eddie Hearn Boxing 1
Boxing
Eddie Hearn Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Prediction: Boxing Promoter Backing ‘Tank’ To Secure KO Victory
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023
Arrow to top