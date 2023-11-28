Boxing News

Ryan Garcia Boxing Record: 'King Ry' Boasts 23-1 Record With 19 Knockouts

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Prior to his comeback fight against Oscar Durate Jurado following his knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Ryan Garcia’s career thus far. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, how many knockouts he has and who his best wins are.

Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

Ryan Garcia fell just short in the biggest fight of his career on April 22, 2023, as he was knocked out in seven rounds by Gervonta Davis. Prior to the ‘Tank’ fight, Garcia boasted a perfect 23-0 record but now has one loss following the 136-pound catchweight super-fight.

Prior to the Davis fight, ‘King Ry’ was last seen in action in July last year when facing Javier Fortuna in a super-lightweight bout. Garcia won the fight by knockout in the sixth round, securing the 19th stoppage victory of his short but successful career to date.

Going into this fight, ‘King Ry’ boasts an impressive boxing record of 23 wins to no losses. Of these 23 wins, Garcia had stopped all but four opponents by knockout. That record is now 23-1, which is still incredibly impressive for a man who is just 25-years-old.

The only men to go the distance with Garcia are Emmanuel Tagoe, Jayson Velez, Carlos Morales, and Cristian Cruz Chacon. Apart from those four bouts, Garcia has won every single one of his fights via tantalizing stoppage.

Garcia was the slight underdog with the best offshore betting sites for the Davis fight, which came to fruition as he was handed the first loss of his career.

Ryan Garcia turned professional back in 2016 when he was just 17-years-old. Since then, the boxing mega-star has had a meteoric rise to the top of the lightweight division and is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing right now. The hype and buzz around Garcia is amazing, with boxing fans all around the world jumping on the ‘King Ry’ bandwagon.

Despite never having been a world champion or even fought for a version of the world title, Garcia is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in his division. The 1998-born boxing star looked almost punch-perfect at lightweight before recently moving up a division to super-lightweight.

Garcia is signed to Golden Boy Promotions and is said to have received even more than the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez received when signing with Oscar De La Hoya. He is a star outside of the ring as well as inside it, with million-dollar brand deals with the likes of GymShark. He is also one of the most popular fighters on the planet with an Instagram following of over 10 million.

Since turning pro, Garcia has had a steady rise to the upper echelons of the sport. He has some emphatic victories on his resumé including wins over the likes of Luke Campbell, Francisco Fonseca, Emmanuel Tagoe, and Javier Fortuna.

These are Garcia’s last four victories – fights he has looked nothing short of incredible in. The California man hasn’t had it all his own way, however. In his lightweight bout with Luke Campbell back in January 2021, ‘King Ry’ was knocked down in the second round and had to overcome adversity to ultimately fight back and get the victory.

Last time out of course came the first defeat of Ryan Garcia’s career. ‘King Ry’ faced bitter rival and fellow undefeated fighter Gervonta Davis in their catchweight bout at the T-Mobile Arena in las Vegas, Nevada back in April 2023. The young protégé was stopped in seven rounds by ‘Tank’, losing for the first time as a professional.

Despite losing his last fight, Ryan Garcia can certainly come again and begin his rise back up the world boxing rankings. He is likely to move back up to super-lightweight (140 pounds), where he is a force to be reckoned with going forward. Do not be surprised if Garcia goes on to win a world title in the next year to 18 months.

At just 25-years-old, Garcia has the boxing world at his feet. The world is his oyster. Who knows, he could even go on to become world champion in multiple weight divisions as well as cementing himself as one of the modern-day greats. He is a serious talent and one of the biggest stars in world boxing already.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Ryan Garcia’s next fight.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
