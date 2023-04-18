Gervonta Davis attempts to claim the biggest win of his boxing career this weekend as he faces Ryan Garcia. In the lead up to the fight, fans want to know a bit more about ‘Tank’ and his personal life. For example, who is Gervonta Davis’ girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the 28-year-old’s love life.

Who Is Gervonta Davis’ Girlfriend?

Gervonta Davis fights for the second time this year as he attempts to defeat fellow American boxing star Ryan Garcia on Saturday night. Davis vs Garcia headlines on April 15 at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is truly compelling and one boxing fans are truly excited for.

Although fans cannot wait to see ‘Tank’ back in action, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Gervonta Davis’ girlfriend is a woman called Vanessa Posso.

The 28-year-old fighter’s rumored girlfriend, born on May 30, 1988, is an Instagram model and influencer who came to public consciousness due to her relationship with rapper Suga J.

Posso has an incredibly successful career in her own right. The 34-year-old is a model and Instagram influencer. She has over 700,000 followers on Instagram and also seems to run a highly successful business too.

Posso has her own jewelry brand called RichKidz, which specializes in body chains and sterling silver jewelry. The couple are not married as of now. However, they have been in a relationship together for a long time. According to reports, the couple has been dating since January 2021.

Davis and Posso seem happily in love now judging by their posts on social media. They seem to want to keep their relationship more private with both having shied away living their personal life in the public eye.

Gervonta Davis and Vanessa Posso have a daughter named Giovanna Thalia, born in October 2021. It should be noted that even though this is the only child Davis has, it is not the first one for Posso. Posso also has a 12-year-old daughter named Jada Milan, who she had with rapper Suga J when they were dating.

For now though, the couple seem happily in love and it should be noted that the duo are extremely close to each other. However, they have had their fair share of controversies in the past, much to the surprise of fans. More on that later.

Gervonta Davis & Vanessa Posso Dating History

Gervonta Davis and Vanessa Posso have been reportedly dating since January 2021. In October of 2021, the pair had their first child together. However, it hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows for the couple. They have had their fair share of controversies too.

The first controversy between the couple made headlines when Gervonta Davis confessed to having cheated on his girlfriend. The three-weight world champion then took to Instagram to make some bold claims about himself. These claims by Davis started an online feud between his girlfriend Posso and Ashley Burgos, the girl he was allegedly cheating with. The online feud went on to such an extent that the two challenged each other to meet in LA.

Further controversies arose ahead of Davis’ last fight against Hector Luis Garcia. ‘Tank’ made headlines again for all of the wrong reasons on the account of alleged domestic violence. However, the Maryland man was released after the accuser (his girlfriend Vanessa Posso) retracted her statement.

Notably, this was not the first time Davis had a brush with the law on the account of domestic violence charges. In 2020, he was taped grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat at a charity Basketball event. Which also ended with him being charged with assault.

Now though, Davis seems determined to leave these demons in the past. The pair are parents to a child now and seem to be more in love than they ever have been.

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Boxing Record

It is great to see that Gervonta Davis seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the ring now too. Not only is he winning inside the ropes, but he seems to be winning outside of them too!

If you are interested in who Davis’ foe is dating, then check out our article on who Ryan Garcia’s girlfriend is.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

For now though, it’s great to see that Gervonta Davis has both his life and career in tact. Boxing fans are excited to see ‘Tank’ back in action this weekend in an attempt to secure his 29th professional boxing victory.

Other Content You May Like