Who Has The Best NFL Divisional Round Playoff Stats Out Of The Remaining Teams?

Kyle Curran
2 min read
As the NFL Wild Card playoff round comes to an end, all eyes are now on this weekends Divisional round and we’re taking a look at which of the remaining teams have the best record at this stage of the postseason.

NFL Divisional Round Fixtures

Saturday, January 21, 2023

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30pm (ET)

NFC: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15pm (ET)

Sunday, January 22, 2023

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals  @ Buffalo Bills, 3:00pm (ET)

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers, 6:30pm (ET)

Which Team Has Made Most Divisional Round Appearances?

Cowboys: 27 games, 15 wins, 12 losses

49ers: 26 games, 18 wins, 8 losses

Eagles: 15 games, 8 wins, 7 losses

Chiefs: 14 games, 6 wins, 8 losses

Giants: 14 games, 6 wins, 8 losses

Bills: 13 games, 6 wins, 7 losses

Bengals: 7 games, 3 wins, 4 losses

Jaguars: 5 games, 3 wins, 2 losses

With Super Wild Card weekend commencing, who leads the bookies favourites to become Super Bowl champions? We’ve had some wild moments over the past few days, and we can expect even more of that in the following weeks to come.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, 12 February at 6:30 pm (ET)

Super Bowl LVII Odds 

Super B0wl LVII Odds Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +310 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +350 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +375 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +550 BetOnline logo
Cincinatti Bengals +750 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +1000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +2800 BetOnline logo

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
