Who Has The Best NFL Divisional Round Playoff Stats Out Of The Remaining Teams?

As the NFL Wild Card playoff round comes to an end, all eyes are now on this weekends Divisional round and we’re taking a look at which of the remaining teams have the best record at this stage of the postseason.
NFL Divisional Round Fixtures
Saturday, January 21, 2023
AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30pm (ET)
NFC: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15pm (ET)
Sunday, January 22, 2023
AFC: Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills, 3:00pm (ET)
NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers, 6:30pm (ET)
Which Team Has Made Most Divisional Round Appearances?
Cowboys: 27 games, 15 wins, 12 losses
49ers: 26 games, 18 wins, 8 losses
Eagles: 15 games, 8 wins, 7 losses
Chiefs: 14 games, 6 wins, 8 losses
Giants: 14 games, 6 wins, 8 losses
Bills: 13 games, 6 wins, 7 losses
Bengals: 7 games, 3 wins, 4 losses
Jaguars: 5 games, 3 wins, 2 losses
With Super Wild Card weekend commencing, who leads the bookies favourites to become Super Bowl champions? We’ve had some wild moments over the past few days, and we can expect even more of that in the following weeks to come.
Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, 12 February at 6:30 pm (ET)
Super Bowl LVII Odds
|Super B0wl LVII Odds
|Odds
|Play
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+310
|Buffalo Bills
|+350
|San Francisco 49ers
|+375
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+550
|Cincinatti Bengals
|+750
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2800
|New York Giants
|+2800
