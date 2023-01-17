Who Has The Best NFL Divisional Round Playoff Stats Out Of The Remaining Teams?

As the NFL Wild Card playoff round comes to an end, all eyes are now on this weekends Divisional round and we’re taking a look at which of the remaining teams have the best record at this stage of the postseason.

NFL Divisional Round Fixtures

Saturday, January 21, 2023

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30pm (ET)

NFC: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15pm (ET)

Sunday, January 22, 2023

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills, 3:00pm (ET)

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers, 6:30pm (ET)

Which Team Has Made Most Divisional Round Appearances?

Cowboys: 27 games, 15 wins, 12 losses

49ers: 26 games, 18 wins, 8 losses

Eagles: 15 games, 8 wins, 7 losses

Chiefs: 14 games, 6 wins, 8 losses

Giants: 14 games, 6 wins, 8 losses

Bills: 13 games, 6 wins, 7 losses

Bengals: 7 games, 3 wins, 4 losses

Jaguars: 5 games, 3 wins, 2 losses

With Super Wild Card weekend commencing, who leads the bookies favourites to become Super Bowl champions? We’ve had some wild moments over the past few days, and we can expect even more of that in the following weeks to come.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, 12 February at 6:30 pm (ET)

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Super B0wl LVII Odds Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +310 Buffalo Bills +350 San Francisco 49ers +375 Philadelphia Eagles +550 Cincinatti Bengals +750 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 New York Giants +2800

