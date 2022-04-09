Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News what are the best grand national free bets for 2022

What Are The Best Grand National Free Bets For 2022?

Updated

32 mins ago

on

bookie

In the build to the Grand National there are always plenty of free bets, money-back specials and extra place betting offers to take advantage of – we’ve put the best Grand National offers in one place and details on how to claim them ahead of today’s big Aintree race.

Top 7 Grand National Free Bets Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!
Claim Offer
Bet £30 Get £30 Free Bet
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

£25 Matched First Bet

Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org
Register on QuinnBet default news

How to Claim Grand National Betting Free Bets

Claiming the Grand National Free Bets could not simpler and we have put together a easy-to-follow step-by-step guide.

  1. Select a Grand National Free Bet from the lists below
  2. Follow the instructions to fill out your details and create an account
  3. Deposit and Bet the required amount to qualify for the Grand National Free Bets
  4. Enjoy your Grand National Free Bets after the bookmaker credits them to your account

What Are The Best 2022 Grand National Free Bets?

Here is our selection of the very top Grand National 2022 Free Bets for the

888Sport Grand National Free Bets: £20 in Free Bets (when you place your first £5 bet)

888sport Bonus
888sport Bonus

Grab your £20 Grand National free bet to use on today’s big Aintree race, then look no further than 888Sport Yes, valued reader of SportsLens we’ve hooked up with 888Sports to give you a £20 Grand National free bet – best of all, you just need to place £5 on your first bet to qualify for the free bet.

Then – all you’ll need to do is find a horse to bet on in the Grand National – what about the in-form grey horse – SNOW LEOPARDESS – who has won her last three race?  @ 9/1 with 888Sport.

How to Claim the 888sport Grand National Free Bet

  • Click here and sign up to 888Sport.
  • Bet £5 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £20 in Free Bets (promo code ‘GN22’)
  • Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £20 Free Bet

996 Codes claimed

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Copied
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

BetUK Grand National Free Bets: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets For The 2022 Grand National

BetUK are becoming one of the ‘go-to’ newer bookmakers around and it’s easy to see why. Competitive horse racing prices and an array of daily offers mean they have plenty to rival the more established bookies out there. 

Plus, new customer can also snap-up a free £30 bet with BetUK – just place a £10 initial bet. Minimum odds are just 1.50 (or greater) for your first bet to qualify for the free bet –

So, with today’s Grand National in mind – how about siding with the recent Cheltenham Festival Cross Country Chase winner – Delta Work @ 12/1 with BetUK for Saturday’s Grand National – this horse represents the owners that have won this race three times in recent years.

How To Claim Your BetUK £30 Grand National Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

SpreadEx Grand National Free Bet Offer: Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets For 2022 Grand National

Spreadex are rewarding new players today ahead of the 2022 Grand National with a top Grand National free bet offer of £36. This is across fixed odds and spread betting platforms, so just sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50).

Once this bet settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in Grand National free bets.

How to claim the SpreadEx Grand National Free Bet Offer:

    1. Go to spreadex.com
    2. Register your account details
    3. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
    4. Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
    5. Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days
    6. Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
    7. Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets

Visit Spreadex
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply.

Tote Grand National Free Bet Offer: £25 Matched First Bet

It’s Grand National day folks and to add to your enjoyment of the world’s greatest steeplechase, the Tote are offering a £25 Matched First bet on their racing pools.

The tote also operate their popular Placepot bet – you can find out more about it here – plus other bets like the tote jackpot and tote quadpot are also worth checking out.

Friday’s Aintree Placepot paid £655.50, so why not have a try at today’s Aintree meeting?

How to claim the Tote Grand National Free Bet Offer:

£25 Matched First Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

SBK: Deposit £10, Get £30 in Grand National Free Bets

New sign-ups can grab a tasty £30 in free bets, by just depositing £10. Yes, the guys at SBK are sure to attract plenty of new customers ahead of today’s Grand National with a welcome bonus worth £30 in free bets.

It’s simple to claim too – all you need to do is go to the SBK site and make a £10 qualifying deposit. You’ll then receive a £30 free bet.

How to Claim the SBK Grand National Free Bet Offer

  • Click here to go to SBK
  • Sign up with the sportsbook
  • Deposit £10 or more using card or Trustly
  • Receive £30 in free bets
    Ts&C’s appy

362 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Visit SBK
Learn More
New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Fitzdares Grand National Free Bet: £30 Horse Racing Free Bet Available for the 2022 Grand National

Join ‘The world’s finest bookmaker’ – Fitzdares – with our cracking SportsLens Grand National Free Bet offer. Just deposit (up to £30) and place your first bet on any event on their site.

This includes the 2022 Grand National – and they will match that opening bet as a free bet credited to your account, which you can then use (if you want) on today’s Aintree Grand National.

How To Claim Your Fitzdares £30 Grand National Free Bet

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

QuinnBet Grand National Free Bet Offer: Get A £25 Free Bet For The Grand National + 10 Free Spins

When signing up with QuinnBet and in the process taking them up on their 2022 Grand National Free Bet Offer, you will also qualify for a 50% refund on Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting – up to a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets).

This is certainly a Grand National free bet offer to check out!

How To Claim Your QuinnBet Grand National Free Bet Offer:

  • Click here and sign up to QuinnBet
  • Bet £10 at odds of (EVS) or greater and Get a £25 FREE BET
  • Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £25 Free Bet and 10 Free Spins

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Note: All odds are subject to change and offers subject to Ts&C’s

How to use the Grand National Free Bets

Once your FREE BETS has been added to you betting accounts you are free to use them any markets that bookmaker has on their site.

With many Aintree Festival races to look forward to over the three-day meeting, there’s plenty of horse racing action to get stuck into with your free bets.

Plus, with all other sports covered too, then you can always check out their large array of sports betting markets on each bookmaker site – including football, golf, boxing, tennis or cricket (a full list of their sports can be found online).

Looking for a Grand National Free Bet for Existing Customers?

See here what cracking offers and promotions our main bookmakers have for the Grand National for existing customers – meaning you can still cash in on some top offers.

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

  • 1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f
  • 2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV
  • 3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV
  • 3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV
  • 4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV
  • 5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV
  • 6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

More Grand National Free Bets and Offers

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
21 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
959 Codes claimed

Bet £5 Get £20 In Grand National Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

£25 Matched First Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

50% first deposit bonus up to £50

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

  • Great new customer welcome bonus
  • Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts
  • Very mobile friendly betting app
9.3
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New users only. Place qual bets of £10 (min odds 1/2, 2+ legs) in 1st 7 days to unlock. Awarded as 3 x £10 free bet. Min odds 1/1, 3+ legs, + 7 day expiry. Winnings in cash. Full T&Cs Apply.
TOP UK Bookmaker

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org New customers only. Opt in required. Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and placed at odds of 1.5 or higher. Free bet must be used in-play. Free bet is non-withdrawable, expires after 7 days and is not returned with winnings.

Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens