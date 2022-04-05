Grand National Betting Guide | How To Bet On The Grand National For Beginners

The Grand National is a race that captures the attention of people from all over the world and from all walks of life. It’s also an event that entices people to have a bet on the Grand National – whether they have an interest in horse racing or not.

With that in mind, here at SportsLens our horse racing experts are happy to give a helping hand by answering some ‘how to bet on the Grand National’ questions for beginners.

What Does The Term NAP and NB Mean?

NAP is a term giving to a tipster’s ‘best bet of the day’. It originates from the French card game called ‘Napoleon’ where a player calls out the term ‘Napolen’ if they feel they’ve won the game. It’s also linked to the term ‘Nap Hand’.

Tipsters might also give their second best bet on the day the term ‘NB’ – this simply means ‘Next Best’

Is The Grand National a National Hunt Race?

Yes, a National Hunt horse race is one that requires horses to jump a fence or a hurdle. Therefore, with 30 fences to be jumped in the Grand National, this Aintree race is classed as a National Hunt race.

How Do Grand National Forecast and Tricast Bets Work?

A Grand National forecast bet requires you to predict the horses that finish first and second in the race (in the correct order).

A Grand National tricast bet requires you to predict the horses that will finish first, second and third in the race (in the correct order).

Which Horse Won Last Year’s Grand National?

Minella Times won the 2021 Grand National. The horse was aged 8 years-old at the time, was ridden by Rachael Blackmore, who became the first female rider to win the Grand National, and was trained by Henry De Bromhead and owned by JP McManus.

What Is The Grand National Distance?

The Grand National is run over a trip of 4 miles 2 1/2 furlongs. There are 8 furlongs in a mile.

How Many Fences Are Jumped In The Grand National?

There are 30 fences for the horses to jump in the Grand National, but some are the same fence jumped twice.

In total there are 16 fences on the Grand National course – 14 are jumped twice, with only the fences called The Chair and The Water Jump tackled once. You can find out more about the Grand National fences here.

Does Jockey Rachael Blackmore Have A Ride In The Grand National?

Yes, at this stage she will be riding last year’s winning Grand National horse – Minella Times. You can see Rachael Blackmore’s Aintree day one rides here.

How Many Favourites Win The Grand National?

In the last 30 runnings of the Grand National we’ve seen six winning favourites (or joint favourites), which is a 20% strike-rate.

How Many Horses Run In The Grand National?

For saftey reasons there is a maximum of 40 runners in the Grand National – the final Grand National runners will be out on Thursday 7th April (approx 11am).

How Long Does The Grand National Take To Run?

It often depends on the ground conditions – the softer the ground then the longer the Grand National will take to run. The 2021 winner – Minella Times – won the race in 9m 16.42 secs.

Mr Frisk, who won the Grand National in 1990, holds the current record at 8m 47.8 secs

What Is The Difference Between A Win and Each-way Grand National Bet?

Grand National win bet – You are simply backing a horse to win the Grand National and you will only win your bet if that horse win the race.

Grand National each-way bet – This is a bet split into two parts. The first part is the traditional ‘win only’ bet, while the second part to backing your horse to place in the race.

Therefore, the stake on an each-way bet is always doubled. For example, a £5 each-way Grand National bet will cost a total of £10 (£5 on the win, £5 on the place).

Place terms for the Grand National are 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th – however, a lot of bookmakers will offer enhanced each-way place terms, some up to 6, 7, 8 or even 9 places. You can find out more and which bookmakers are offering better each-way terms here.

Are There Any Good Grand National Trends To Note?

There are plenty of key Grand National trends to look for. With over 180 years of past Grand Nationals there are bundles of stats and trends to look back on to help find the best profiles of past winners.

For example – the last 7 year-old to win the Grand National was in 1940! Here is our in-depth Grand National Trends guide

Which Grand National Horses Are Likely To Be Favourite In 2022?

The 2022 Grand National is looking like being a tight and competitve betting heat so at this stage it’s hard to predict which horse will be the 2022 Grand National favourite. But you can see our Grand National favourites guide here, which looks at the faniced runners in more detail.

What Are Lucky 15, 31, 63 bets?

Lucky 15 Bet Explained – Consists of picking four selections (horses). You’ll be backing the horses combined as four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold. 4+6+5+1 = 15 bets.

Lucky 31 Bet Explained – Consists of picking five selections (horses). You’ll be backing the horses combined as five singles, ten doubles, ten trebles, five four-folds and one five-fold. 5+10+10+5+1 = 31 bets

Lucky 63 Bet Explained – Consists of picking six selections (horses). You’ll be backing the horses combined as 6 singles, 15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 four-folds, 6 five-folds and the one six-fold. 15+20+14+6+1 = 63

What Time/Date Is The 2022 Grand National?

The 2022 Grand National will be run on Saturday 9th April, at 5:15pm (gmt) – you can see a full list of the Aintree Festival (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) races and times here.

How Can I Watch The Grand National?

There are many ways to watch the 2022 Grand National. ITV horse racing will show the race live on the day, or if you join up to a bookmaker (see our bookies and their free bets here), most will allow you to stream the Grand National through their site (terms may apply) – You can find out more on how to watch the Grand National here.

Which Are The Best Bookmakers To Place A Grand National Bet With?

Being a punter these days is great as there is a lot of choices of bookmakers. There are many new ones popping up all the time and with free bets and offers, then joining has an added incentive.

Here at SportsLens, we’ve picked out the best Grand National bookmakers and showcase their free bets and offers.

Should I Take The Current Price or SP (and What Does SP Mean)?

It really depends on two things

1. If you feel your Grand National horse might get supported (shorten in price), then it’s always best to take the current price when placing your Grand National bets.

2. What bookmaker you are betting with. The reason here is a lot of bookmakers offer what’s called ‘Best Odds Guaranteed Odds’ – this means that if you take a price on your Grand National horse and it drifts out to a bigger price, these BOG bookies will still pay you out at the bigger SP price.

SP – means ‘Starting Price’ – this is the price that each horse is given once the race has started. Then this price is the industry standard price across all bookmakers should a punter place a bet at SP.

What’s The Biggest-Priced Grand National Winner?

Since the Grand National was first run in 1839, there have been five Grand National winners that returned 100/1 – the most recent of those was in 2009 (Mon Mome). While in 1928 and 1929 the race saw ‘back-to-back’ 100/1 winners. You can see the more recent Grand National winners and 6 shock past results here.

Which Horse Has Won The Most Grand Nationals?

Red Rum is the current most succesful Grand National horse with three wins – 1973, 1974 ad 1977. Did you know that Red Rum spelt backwards is ‘Murder’?

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m ITV

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (cond’ and amat’) (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Randox Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: