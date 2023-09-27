Golf

When Was The Last Time America Won The Ryder Cup On European Soil?

U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Picks Should Justin Thomas Have Made The Team

Team USA travel to Europe in an attempt to successfully retain the Ryder Cup. But just when was the last time America won the Ryder Cup on European soil? Read on to find out everything you need to know about USA’s Ryder Cup record when playing in Europe.

When Did USA Last Win The Ryder Cup In Europe?

There have been a total of 21 Ryder Cup’s in history played in Europe. Despite winning 27 Ryder Cup’s, USA have won just 10 of these when competing away from home on European soil. Evidently, America aren’t as strong and dominant on the road as they are when hosting a Ryder Cup.

This poor record is amplified of late, with USA’s last Ryder Cup triumph on European soil coming way back in 1993 – 30 years ago!

Tom Watson was the captain then of the US side, who travelled to England to play in the 30th Ryder Cup at The Belfry. On that occasion, Team USA won what was a close encounter, bringing the Ryder Cup trophy back home after a 15-13 win.

Raymond Floyd and Payne Stewart were the two top performers for Team USA back in 1993 for their triumph at The Belfry. American fans will be hoping the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka can emulate that type of form on European soil, leaving Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy with the coveted Ryder Cup trophy by their side.

US captain Zach Johnson clearly has his work cut out and a a huge hurdle to overcome. Yes, the US team is probably full of more elite golfers, but Europe evidently have a knack of winning on home soil.

USA Ryder Cup Record When Playing In Europe

Here is a brief look at Team USA’s record when playing the Ryder Cup away from home in Europe:

  • Played: 21
  • Won: 10
  • Lost: 10
  • Tied: 1

Ryder Cup 2023 Odds

Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Golf Marco Simone:

  • USA to win outright: +120
  • Europe to win outright: -140
  • Tie: +1200

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens.
