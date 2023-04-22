Boxing

When Is The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing

It’s fight week! Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is upon us as this highly anticipated catchweight mega-fight takes centre stage in Las Vegas on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about this boxing super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night!

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

Above is everything you need to know about the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, April 15 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is a 12 round contest and will get underway at around 10.30pm EST approx.

‘Tank’ goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that ‘King Ry’ is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated catchweight matchup in Vegas on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ringwalks!

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Start Time

TV channel (US): The Davis vs Garcia fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast by both Showtime PPV and DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN/Showtime subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling catchweight clash live from Las Vegas on DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (Showtime: $84.99, DAZN: $60). The Davis vs Garcia fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.30pm EST.

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the super-middleweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in the lower weight divisions too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Catchweight (136lbs) 12
David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao Super-Middleweight 12
Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado Super-Middleweight 10
Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano Middleweight 10
Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espandas Middleweight 10
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles Super-Welterweight 10
Floyd Schofield vs Jesus Valentin Leon Lightweight 10
Lorenzo Simpson vs Pachino Hill Middleweight 6
Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jaime Solorio Light-Heavyweight 6
Jalil Major Hackett vs Jason Philips Super-Welterweight 4
Cuttino Oliver vs Roberto Cantu Pena Bantamweight 4

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Boxing Record | Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

