It’s fight week! Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is upon us as this highly anticipated catchweight mega-fight takes centre stage in Las Vegas on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about this boxing super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night!
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
- 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200
RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds
Above is everything you need to know about the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, April 15 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is a 12 round contest and will get underway at around 10.30pm EST approx.
‘Tank’ goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that ‘King Ry’ is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated catchweight matchup in Vegas on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ringwalks!
Best Davis vs Garcia Free Bets
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 In Boxing Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets For Boxing Betting
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
200% Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|7.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Start Time
TV channel (US): The Davis vs Garcia fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast by both Showtime PPV and DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN/Showtime subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling catchweight clash live from Las Vegas on DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee (Showtime: $84.99, DAZN: $60). The Davis vs Garcia fight will likely get underway at approx. 10.30pm EST.
RELATED: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Full Undercard
Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the super-middleweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in the lower weight divisions too.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
|Catchweight (136lbs)
|12
|David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao
|Super-Middleweight
|12
|Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado
|Super-Middleweight
|10
|Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano
|Middleweight
|10
|Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espandas
|Middleweight
|10
|Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles
|Super-Welterweight
|10
|Floyd Schofield vs Jesus Valentin Leon
|Lightweight
|10
|Lorenzo Simpson vs Pachino Hill
|Middleweight
|6
|Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jaime Solorio
|Light-Heavyweight
|6
|Jalil Major Hackett vs Jason Philips
|Super-Welterweight
|4
|Cuttino Oliver vs Roberto Cantu Pena
|Bantamweight
|4
RELATED: Gervonta Davis Boxing Record | Ryan Garcia Boxing Record
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.