It’s fight week! Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin is upon us as ‘AJ’ returns in a bid to climb back up the heavyweight later towards world titles. Here is everything you need to know about this boxing super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night!
Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
- 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750
Above is everything you need to know about the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, April 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England, UK. The fight is a 12 round contest and will get underway at around 5.30pm EST approx.
‘AJ’ goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that ‘989 Assassin’ is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated heavyweight matchup in London on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ringwalks!
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Start Time
TV channel (US): If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling heavyweight clash live from London on DAZN, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the monthly subscription fee. The Joshua vs Franklin fight will likely get underway at approx. 5.30pm EST.
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Full Undercard
Here is the full undercard of fights at the O2 Arena on Saturday night. Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin is of course the main event. The undercard includes some big prospects from British boxing including Galal Yafai and Fabio Wardley, as well as some brilliant fights in the lower weight divisions too.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
|Heavyweight
|12
|Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros
|Flyweight
|10
|Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie
|Heavyweight
|10
|Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent
|Middleweight
|10
|Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding
|Lightweight
|8
|Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker
|Super-Featherweight
|8
|John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski
|Light-Heavyweight
|8
|Ziyad Almaayouf vs TBA
|Super-Lightweight
|?
|Peyer Kadiru vs TBA
|Heavyweight
|?
|Juergen Uldedaj vs TBA
|Cruiserweight
|?
