It’s fight week! Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is finally upon us as ‘The Problem Child’ returns to the ring for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury. Here is everything you need to know about this super-fight, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night in Dallas!
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
- 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
- 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: N/A
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
- 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265
RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Above is everything you need to know about the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, August 5 from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. The fight is a 10 round cruiserweight contest and will get underway at around 11.00pm EST approx.
Jake Paul goes into Saturday’s fight as the relatively heavy favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Nate Diaz is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated cruiserweight clash on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!
Best Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 In Boxing Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1000 Sportsbook Bonus For Boxing
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets For Boxing Betting
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
200% Bonus Up To $10,000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|7.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Start Time
TV channel (US): The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Dallas, Texas on DAZN PPV.
This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee ($59.99). The Paul vs Diaz fight will likely get underway at approx. 11.00pm EST.
RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Full Undercard
Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Jake Pula vs Nate Diaz
|Cruiserweight
|10
|Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2
|Featherweight
|10
|Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry
|Super-Middleweight
|10
|Ashton Sylve vs Willian Silva
|Lightweight
|8
|Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa
|Welterweight
|8
|Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera
|Middleweight
|8
|Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens
|Super-Middleweight
|6
|Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo
|Welterweight
|4
|Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton
|Super-Lightweight
|4
Other Content You May Like
- Free Boxing Betting Picks – Check out our free picks for the biggest fights around the world.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.