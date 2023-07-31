It’s fight week! Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is finally upon us as ‘The Problem Child’ returns to the ring for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury. Here is everything you need to know about this super-fight, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night in Dallas!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Above is everything you need to know about the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, August 5 from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. The fight is a 10 round cruiserweight contest and will get underway at around 11.00pm EST approx.

Jake Paul goes into Saturday’s fight as the relatively heavy favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Nate Diaz is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated cruiserweight clash on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!

Best Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Start Time

TV channel (US): The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight is a pay-per-view event broadcast on DAZN PPV. If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Dallas, Texas on DAZN PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view fee ($59.99). The Paul vs Diaz fight will likely get underway at approx. 11.00pm EST.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Jake Pula vs Nate Diaz Cruiserweight 10 Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Featherweight 10 Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Super-Middleweight 10 Ashton Sylve vs Willian Silva Lightweight 8 Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa Welterweight 8 Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8 Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Super-Middleweight 6 Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo Welterweight 4 Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton Super-Lightweight 4

