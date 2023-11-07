Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira goes down for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title this Saturday night from Madison Square Garden, New York. But when are the UFC 295 weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about both the official and ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 295.

When Is The UFC 295 Weigh-In For Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira?

We are just days away from the huge UFC 295 card as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira battle it out for light-heavyweight gold at the sold-out Madison Square Garden, New York.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially, before the ceremonial weigh-ins a few hours later. The ceremonial weigh-ins are when the UFC athletes step on the scales in front of the media and face-off for one final time before fight night.

The weigh-in show is earlier in the day which is when the fighters officially have to make weight.

The UFC 295 official weigh-in show is on Friday, November 10. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-in commencing at 9:00am EST.

The event is closed to the public but will be broadcast live on UFC.com, the UFC YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitch.

Best UFC 295 Free Bets & Betting Offers

When Are The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins For UFC 295?

The UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins take place on the same day as the official weigh-ins. The ceremonial weigh-ins are where fans and media can be in attendance to watch the fighters take to the scales, before facing-off one final time before they do battle on Saturday night in the octagon.

The UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins also take place on Friday, November 10 at approximately 5:00pm EST. The weigh-ins are set to take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Once again, fans unable to make it to the weigh-ins in person can watch the ceremonials live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok.

Prochazka vs Pereira: UFC 295 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday night at UFC 295. The UFC Interim Heavyweight Title is on the line in the co-main event, following the former main event of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the full title being postponed due to Jones suffering a pre-fight injury.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (UFC Title) Light-Heavyweight 5 Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (UFC Interim Title) Heavyweight 3 Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 3 Matt Frevola vs Benoît Saint-Denis Lightweight 3 Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini Featherweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+) Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa Flyweight 3 Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Gidinez Women’s Strawweight 3 Mateusz Rębecki vs Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 3 Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass) Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen Lightweight 3 John Castaneda vs Kang Kyung-hos Bantamweight 3 Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmer Featherweight 3 Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas Flyweight 3

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 295, Alex Pereira is the -125 betting favorite to before a two-division UFC champion with the best live betting sites. The former light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, goes into this 205-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-time UFC champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Prochazka vs Pereira fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the most evenly contested main event fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Fancy betting on UFC 295? Then check out our exclusive Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira betting picks & predictions.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 295 main event between the two former UFC champions – Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125