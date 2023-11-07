Wondering what belts are on the line in the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira fight this weekend at UFC 295? Read on to find out all you need to know about the fight and what belt is up for grabs for Prochazka vs Pereira in the main event of UFC 295 in from Madison Square Garden, New York.

UFC Light-Heavyweight Title Up For Grabs At UFC 295 In Prochazka vs Pereira Fight

The UFC Light-Heavyweight Title is on the line this weekend at UFC 295 as Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka battle it out for UFC gold in the 205-pound division.

The fight came about after Alex Pereira made a successful light-heavyweight debut by defeating former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291. He has earned his shot at the 205-pound title, which is vacant due to Jamahal Hill vacating the belt to let the division move on whilst he is absent through injury.

The fight is set to headline UFC 295 at the famous Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday night. Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira is the star attraction, with some stellar fights also on the main card and prelims beforehand.

Tom Aspinall and Sergey Pavlovich throw down in a compelling heavyweight bout in the co-main event for the Interim UFC Heavyweight Title. That is the chief support this weekend, but all eyes will certainly be on the main event – Prochazka vs Pereira.

This is the first time Jiri Prochazka has fought in 17 months, returning from a lengthy injury. Before his injury, the fighting pride of Czech Republic won the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title in just his third fight in the organisation. Similarly to what Hill has done now, Prochazka vacated the title due to a long-term injury.

However, now he is back as he faces the former UFC Middleweight champion. ‘Poatan’ of course won the 185-pound title last year, knocking out Israel Adesanya in their third career fight, but first in the UFC. He then of course lost the belt in the rematch with ‘The Last Stylebender’, before moving up to light heavyweight.

This fight is as close to a 50/50 as you are likely to see for a UFC title! Both men are more than capable of beating any fighter on their day, and will serve up a compelling fight for UFC fans this weekend at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

The Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight is truly compelling and has captured the attention of MMA fans from all around the world. We are now just days away from the contest, with both men confident of knocking their counterpart out.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Prochazka vs Pereira fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the most evenly contested main event fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 295, Alex Pereira is the -125 betting favorite to before a two-division UFC champion with the best live betting sites. The former light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, goes into this 205-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-time UFC champion.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125