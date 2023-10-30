UFC

When Is UFC 295? Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

UFC 295 - Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira
UFC 295 - Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

UFC 295 is the next big pay-per-view UFC event, headlined by Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 295 event, including the date, venue, US start time and the full fight card.

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira
  • 📊 Records: Jiří Procházka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: November 11, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Procházka +125 | Pereira -150

Above is everything you need to know about the Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira fight on Saturday, November 11. The bout is the headline attraction at UFC 295 from Madison Square Garden, New York. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title on the line.

Alex Pereira goes into the UFC 295 main event as the slight betting favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Jiří Procházka is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 205-pound UFC title fight from MSG on Saturday, November 11. Not long to go now until both men make their ring walks!

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira: UFC 295 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Light-Heavyweight Title clash live from Madison Square Garden on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Procházka vs Pereira fight will likely get underway at approx. 11:45pm EST.

Procházka vs Pereira: UFC 295 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday night at UFC 295. The UFC Interim Heavyweight Title is on the line in the co-main event, following the former main event of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the full title being postponed due to Jones suffering a pre-fight injury.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira (UFC Title) Light-Heavyweight 5
Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (UFC Interim Title) Heavyweight 3
Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini Featherweight 3
Mackenzie Dern vs Jéssica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 3
Matt Frevola vs Benoît Saint-Denis Lightweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Matt Schnell vs Steve Erceg Flyweight 3
Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Gidinez Women’s Strawweight 3
Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev Lightweight 3
Mateusz Rębecki vs Nurullo Aliev Lightweight 3
Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers Featherweight 3
Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen Lightweight 3
John Castañeda vs Kang Kyung-ho Bantamweight 3
Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas Flyweight 3
