What Belts Are On The Line In The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Fight At UFC 285?

Paul Kelly
Wondering what belts are on the line in the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight this weekend at UFC 285? Read on to find out all you need to know about the fight and what belt is up for grabs for Jones vs Gane.

UFC Heavyweight Title Up For Grabs In The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Fight

The UFC Heavyweight Title is on the line this weekend at UFC 285 as Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for UFC gold in the heavyweight division.

The title is now vacant after the champion, Francis Ngannou, relinquished his belt to pursue other options in boxing instead. This means that either Jon Jones or Ciryl Gane will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion on Saturday night.

The fight is set to headline UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Jones vs Gane is the star attraction, with some world title action in the women’s flyweight division also on the undercard.

Valentina Shevchenko aims to defend her UFC Women’s Featherweight Title against challenger Alexa Grasso on the main card. That is the chief support this weekend, but all eyes will certainly be on the main event – Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane.

The UFC Heavyweight Title is arguably the most coveted belt in the sport of MMA. Just like in boxing, there is just something about heavyweight fighter that really whets the appetite of fight fans. The fact that someone could get knocked out at any given moment is just one of the reasons why heavyweight MMA appeals so much to fans.

Francis Ngannou was the last man to hold the coveted belt. Before that it was Stipe Miocic and before that it was Jon Jones’s bitter rival – Daniel Cormier. In total, there have been 19 UFC World Heavyweight Champions throughout history. So, will Jon Jones or Ciryl Gane become the 20th this weekend in the main event at UFC 285.

The Jones vs Gane UFC Heavyweight Title fight is truly compelling and has captured the attention of MMA fans from all around the world. We are now just days away from the contest, with both men confident of knocking their counterpart out.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype! UFC Heavyweight Title on the line in one of the best fights in recent UFC memory!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
  • 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: March 4, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
