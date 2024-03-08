Soccer

West Ham Offered Opportunity To Sign Borussia Dortmund Legend Marco Reus

Cai Parry
Premier League side West Ham United have been offered the opportunity to sign Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus, according to reports.

West Ham Offered Marco Reus

West Ham United are reportedly being given the opportunity to sign Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Marco Reus on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Dortmund legend, now 34, is set to depart Signal Iduna Park at the end of the campaign after 12 glittering years with the club, with sides in the MLS and Turkey showing early interest in acquiring his talents.

Numerous Premier League sides will have the opportunity to sign him too, and it is believed that David Moyes’ Hammers are one of the clubs being offered his services.

This comes ahead of the rumoured departure of Lucas Paqueta, who is being linked with a move to Manchester City, while both Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus are undoubtedly going to be of interest to some of England and Europe’s elite sides.

It is believed that West Ham will be in the market for some new forwards as they prepare to lose at least one of the aforementioned three, with Reus being touted as a potential arrival to add both quality and experience across the frontline.

The Germany international put pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal in April of last year, and remains a key player within Edin Terzic’s side despite his age.

Reus has made a total of 28 appearances across all competitions for der BVB this term, netting six goals and providing seven assists within those, and departs the club as one of the most iconic players to don the Dortmund yellow in modern times.

Where Would Reus Fit In At West Ham?

As previously revealed, West Ham are expected to lose one of Paqueta, Bowen or Kudus in the summer. If Reus does end up at the London Stadium, he’d likely replace one of those.

Reus has made more than 400 competitive appearances for Dortmund, in which he has scored 167 and assisted 128, and has played in attacking midfield, on both flanks, as well as up front, so he would provide Moyes’ side with cover across several positions.

With the 34-year-old nearing the end of his career now though, as well as his previous struggles with injuries, it is unlikely that he’d be able to feature for 90 minutes week in, week out.

Despite being linked with the Hammers though, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claims that Reus is in no rush to make a decision over his future and will continue to focus on the Champions League with Dortmund for now.

“Due to be a free agent this summer, Marco Reus still hasn’t decided anything about his future despite links with West Ham, and clubs in Turkey and MLS,

“Reus will take his time, nothing will be decided now as he wants to think well about his future and now also the Champions League with Dortmund is his main focus.”

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby.
Arrow to top