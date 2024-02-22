Soccer

West Ham Transfer Latest: Hammers Will Make Their Move For Dominic Solanke In The Summer Transfer Window

Author image
Ben Horlock
Sports Editor
2 min read
West Ham United are expected to make their move for Dominic Solanke in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers are keen to add an out-and-out goalscorer to their squad and view Solanke as their ideal man. The Bournemouth striker has been in a rich vein of form in 2023/24.

This season is the first in Solanke’s career whereby he has scored 10+ league goals and he is being tipped to make the England squad for Euro 2024.

Dominic Solanke To West Ham

Dominic Solanke to West Ham is gathering momentum as the 2023/24 Premier League season begins to draw to a close.

The Hammers have struggled on the pitch in recent weeks with David Moyes’s side desperate for an upturn in fortunes.

Jarrod Bowen has been employed as a striker which is not his most natural position. Both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have offered very little this season.

The east Londoners will prioritise a natural goalscorer ahead of the 2024/25 season. Solanke would fit the bill perfectly but he won’t come cheap.

It’ll likely take an offer of over €60 million to even tempt Bournemouth into negotiations. The Cherries know they can get some serious cheddar for their star striker.

Dominic Solanke England Chances

Dominic Solanke’s England chances ahead of the Euros are increasing week-on-week. Solanke is currently the highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League.

The back-up striker position to Harry Kane is still very much up for grabs. Callum Wilson, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney are all in competition with Solanke.

In March, the Three Lions have two friendlies against Belgium and Brazil pencilled in. If Solanke is called-up and afforded game time, he must take his opportunity.

Solanke does actually have one international cap to his name. He was part of the England side that drew 0-0 with Brazil in 2017.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United could also move for Solanke this summer so West Ham will need to act quickly to secure his signature.

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
