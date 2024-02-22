West Ham United are expected to make their move for Dominic Solanke in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers are keen to add an out-and-out goalscorer to their squad and view Solanke as their ideal man. The Bournemouth striker has been in a rich vein of form in 2023/24.

This season is the first in Solanke’s career whereby he has scored 10+ league goals and he is being tipped to make the England squad for Euro 2024.

Dominic Solanke To West Ham

Dominic Solanke to West Ham is gathering momentum as the 2023/24 Premier League season begins to draw to a close.

The Hammers have struggled on the pitch in recent weeks with David Moyes’s side desperate for an upturn in fortunes.

Jarrod Bowen has been employed as a striker which is not his most natural position. Both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have offered very little this season.

The east Londoners will prioritise a natural goalscorer ahead of the 2024/25 season. Solanke would fit the bill perfectly but he won’t come cheap.

It’ll likely take an offer of over €60 million to even tempt Bournemouth into negotiations. The Cherries know they can get some serious cheddar for their star striker.

Do you think Dominic Solanke deserves a call-up to the @England squad? 🤔#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/hEyjuvWicP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 16, 2024

Dominic Solanke England Chances

Dominic Solanke’s England chances ahead of the Euros are increasing week-on-week. Solanke is currently the highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League.

The back-up striker position to Harry Kane is still very much up for grabs. Callum Wilson, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney are all in competition with Solanke.

In March, the Three Lions have two friendlies against Belgium and Brazil pencilled in. If Solanke is called-up and afforded game time, he must take his opportunity.

Solanke does actually have one international cap to his name. He was part of the England side that drew 0-0 with Brazil in 2017.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United could also move for Solanke this summer so West Ham will need to act quickly to secure his signature.