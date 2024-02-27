For now, Manchester City fans are reaping the benefits of the world’s best midfielder, but after this season just one year will remain on his current contract. The topic of Kevin De Bruyne’s next club is beginning to do the rounds in the media, and his preferred destination is believed to be the MLS.

Kevin De Bruyne’s Next Club

The return of Kevin De Bruyne following a four-month lay-off has served as a startling reminder of his powers. Not that Manchester City don’t have the necessary depth to replace him temporarily, but the Belgian is the type of player who could be the catalyst in the final few months of the title run-in.

City fans need not reminding that De Bruyne won’t stick around forever, but that day could come sooner than they’d hoped for.

His current contract runs out in the summer of 2025, meaning once this campaign has ended, he will have just one year remaining before becoming a free agent.

Playing well into your mid-to-late 30’s is becoming increasingly common in modern football, and De Bruyne is certainly still at the peak of his powers. He turns 33 this summer, and should he see out the entirety of his contract in Manchester, will have been at City for a decade.

Having achieved everything he possibly can, the feeling is he will look for a fresh challenge elsewhere to see out his career, once his contract is up.

De Bruyne’s situation has of course pricked the ears potential suitors across the globe, with the Saudi Pro League proposing a contract in excess of the €70million-per-year they offered to him last summer.

There is of course the strong possibility that De Bruyne will sign fresh terms with City and see out the remainder of his career in Manchester. Even the riches of the Saudi league did little grab his attention last summer, and he reportedly rebuffed their lucrative offer immediately.

According to The Athletic however, Kevin De Bruyne’s next club could well be in the MLS.

Should he exit the Premier League, his preferred destination would be to play in the USA, rather than Saudi Arabia. Although the latter have shown their unyielding determination in bringing in Europe’s elite talent over the past 18 months, De Bruyne is said to prefer the more traditional route into retirement, particularly with family life considered.