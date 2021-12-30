West Brom news: Four Premier League clubs want to sign Sam Johnstone

Join 888sport and enter bonus code BOX45 to get £45 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on any football match.

West Ham goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is attracting interest from many Premier League clubs, according to reports.

The England international’s current contract at the Hawthorns is set to expire in the summer and he hasn’t been able to agree new terms with his present employers.

The keeper is said to be attracting a lot of interest from Premier League clubs Newcastle United, West Ham and Southampton.

And as per talkSPORT, Tottenham Hotspur have also joined the transfer race for the 28-year-old.

Italian boss Antonio Conte wants to bring a new keeper at Spurs, with Hugo Lloris yet to pen an extension despite his contract running out in the summer.

Johnstone is an academy product of Manchester United. However, he failed to earn his senior debut at Old Trafford and remained on loan to several clubs, including Aston Villa, Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers, etc.

The talented goalkeeper landed a move to West Brom in the summer of 2018.

He has impressed with his performances at the Hawthorns, with the English footballer earning 41 clean sheets in 154 total appearances.

Johnstone has also been a key member for the Baggies this season and has clocked up 23 Championship appearances, with 11 clean sheets to his name.

The 28-year-old has also the distinction of earning three caps for the England national team.