West Brom news: Valerien Ismael slams Albion players after 1-0 Derby County defeat

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael slammed his players after the Baggies slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss at Derby County.

Wayne Rooney’s side, who are currently battling relegation, managed to secure full points from the home encounter after Colin Kazim-Richards popped up with the deciding goal in the second half.

The visitors dominated possession but they squandered opportunities to end up losing the Championship match.

The Albion boss was furious after the game and blasted his players for their “lack of mentality and quality” at Pride Park.

He said (as per Birminghammail): “It’s more than frustration, I’m really upset.

“There was a lack of mentality and quality from the first minute. It’s all about desire, when you have the chance of a top two spot, you need to show it from the first minute.”

Valerien Ismael led the Baggies to an impressive Championship start after taking charge in summer, winning four of their first five league matches.

However, the Albion’s form dropped as the season progressed and they went on to lose matches at Stoke City, Swansea City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town.

Their latest defeat came at Derby County who are currently at the bottom of the Championship table.

West Brom are aiming to secure promotion to the top-flight but they have consistently been dropping points this campaign.

They must improve their performances if they want an immediate return to the Premier League.

Velerien has rightly criticised his players as their performances were terrible at Pride Park. However, he should shoulder some responsibility himself as he has failed to improve the players after being appointed as the new manager in June.