Barcelona president Joan Laporta delivered a motivational speech during the team’s Christmas dinner on Thursday (December 14), urging the staff and players to band together and fight for all four trophies in the 2023-24 season.

Barcelona Are Currently Going Through A Rough Patch

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona have not been at their best in the 2023-24 season. Their attack has not clicked, the midfield has looked clueless at times, and the defense has not been nearly as mean as it was last season. In La Liga, Barcelona have only scored 30 goals in 16 matches, which is the lowest in the top five. Meanwhile, they have conceded 18 goals, which is the third-most in the top six.

The Catalans, who are in fourth place in La Liga rankings after amassing 34 points from 16 games, have dropped five points in their last three league games. In their most recent La Liga outing on Sunday (December 10), Xavi’s side fell to a 4-2 defeat to division leaders Girona. Three days later, they succumbed to an even more embarrassing 3-2 defeat to Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp in the Champions League.

Laporta Wants Fans To Be In Barca’s Corner In This Difficult Period

At the Christmas dinner on Thursday, Laporta delivered a passionate speech, asking fans to help the club fight for La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana this season.

He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Despite the sporting disappointments that are also part of the world of sport, we will never give up as long as day after day we feel proud to represent the best club in the world.

“We will go out to compete in all four competitions: Super Cup, Copa del Rey, La Liga and Champions League. I ask you to support, and today more than ever, and more than ever in these days, our players and our coach to accompany them on the road to victory. Together we can do it.”

Looking to recover from consecutive defeats across competitions, Barcelona will travel to Mestalla for their clash with Valencia on Saturday night (December 16). Then, on Monday, they will learn the name of the team they will face in the Champions League Round of 16.