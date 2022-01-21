Watford will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Friday night.

Watford vs Norwich live stream

Watford vs Norwich Preview

The home side are currently 17th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of five defeats and a draw in their last six Premier League matches. Watford have been abysmal at home as well and they have lost six of their last seven home matches in the league. This is a golden opportunity for them to bounce back in front of their own fans and it remains to be seen whether the Watford players can step up and deliver. Meanwhile, Norwich have failed to win 21 of their last 22 away matches in the Premier League and they have failed to score in 10 of their last 12 away matches. The visitors are 18th in the league table and they have lost five of their last six league matches as well. Check out the best Watford vs Norwich betting offers

When does Watford vs Norwich kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Watford vs Norwich kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 21st of January, at Vicarage road.

Watford vs Norwich Team News

Watford team news

Watford will be without the services of Nicolas Nkoulou, Peter Etebo, Ismaila Sarr and Kwadwo Bah due to injuries. Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are away on international duty.

Watford predicted line-up vs Norwich: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Kayembe; Dennis, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro; King

Norwich team news

Norwich City will be without the services of Christoph Zimmermann, Lucas Rupp, Tim Krul, Mathias Normann, Billy Gilmour and Andrew Omobamidele due to injuries.

Norwich predicted line-up vs Watford: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Sargent, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki, Idah

