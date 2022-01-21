Watford vs Norwich live stream
If you’re looking to follow the Premier League clash between Watford vs Norwich, then Bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Watford vs Norwich live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Join Bet365 and follow Watford vs Norwich
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Watford vs Norwich Preview
- Check out the best Watford vs Norwich betting offers
- Check out our Watford vs Norwich prediction
When does Watford vs Norwich kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Watford vs Norwich kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 21st of January, at Vicarage road.
Join Bet365 and follow Watford vs Norwich
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Watford vs Norwich Team News
Watford team news
Watford predicted line-up vs Norwich: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Kayembe; Dennis, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro; King
Norwich team news
Norwich predicted line-up vs Watford: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Sargent, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki, Idah
Join Bet365 and follow Watford vs Norwich