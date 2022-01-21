Countries
Home News watford vs norwich prediction premier league betting tips odds and free bet

Watford vs Norwich prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

35 seconds ago

on

Norwich will be looking to build on their win over Everton when they travel to Watford in the Premier League on Friday.
 

Match Info Date: 21st January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00 pm BST, Vicarage Road.

Watford vs Norwich Prediction

Both teams are in disappointing form right now and this should be a fascinating contest between two evenly matched sides.
 
Watford have lost five of their last six league matches and Norwich are in similar form right now.
 
The visitors have picked up just one win in their last six meetings against Watford and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset here.
 
Watford have lost six of their last seven home matches in the Premier League and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here.
 
That said, Norwich are abysmal on their travels and they have picked up just one win in their last 22 away matches in the Premier League.
 

Watford vs Norwich prediction: Watford 2-1 Norwich @44/5 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Watford vs Norwich Betting Tips

 
Norwich have failed to score in ten of their last 12 away matches In the Premier League. Bet on Watford to win with a clean sheet.
 
Watford have lost six of their last seven home matches in the Premier League. Bet on Norwich to pick up all three points here.
 
Watford have won their last five matches against Norwich. Bet on the home side to pick up a win here.
 

Watford vs Norwich betting tip: Get Watford to win at 21/20.

Watford vs Norwich Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Watford vs Norwich from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Watford: 21/20 with Bet365

Draw: 5/2 with Bet365

Norwich: 13/5 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 39/40 with Bet365

Under: 22/23 with Bet365

