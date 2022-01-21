Watford vs Norwich Prediction

Both teams are in disappointing form right now and this should be a fascinating contest between two evenly matched sides.

Watford have lost five of their last six league matches and Norwich are in similar form right now.

The visitors have picked up just one win in their last six meetings against Watford and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an upset here.

Watford have lost six of their last seven home matches in the Premier League and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here.

That said, Norwich are abysmal on their travels and they have picked up just one win in their last 22 away matches in the Premier League.