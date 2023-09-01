Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the betting favorite to have the most receptions of the 2023 NFL regular season as he continues his rise to superstardom.
Ahead of the new NFL season, many bettors are now looking to place their wagers on selected futures markets to cash in on at the end of the campaign and ‘most receptions’ is sure to be a popular choice.
Last season, Justin Jefferson finished the regular season with a league-leading 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (also league-leading) and nine total touchdowns (eight receiving and one rushing).
The 24-year-old won the Offensive Player of the Year award and was a final candidate for league MVP, which is extremely difficult to do at his position and a true testament to his talent at such an early stage in his career.
He earned first-team All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. Jefferson is widely regarded as one of, if not the best wide receiver in the league.
The first-round pick out of LSU had high expectations coming out of college and he’s smashed them all, rising to the very top and putting the NFL on notice.
Heading into his fourth season in the league, Jefferson is primed for even greater improvement and holds odds of +500 to once again lead the NFL in receiving yards this regular season.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Favored To Throw Most Passing TDs For A Third Time In 2023
Checking to see if this is allowed. @JJettas2
📺: #INDvsMIN on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/NLM9jA4M2R pic.twitter.com/ncjwkXEkwm
— NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2022
Elsewhere in the betting, Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp‘s odds are +700 to lead the league in receiving. The 30-year-old completed the feat in 2021 alongside leading in receiving yards and receiving TDs.
Also an Offensive Player of the Year winner in 2021 and Super Bowl LVI MVP and champion, Kupp is the biggest danger to Jefferson if he can stay healthy. According to Rams coach Sean McVay, he suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and could miss the start of the season.
Ja’Marr Chase is next with odds of +800 and the Cincinnati Bengals receiver also holds strong claims. He’s the betting favorite to have the most receiving TDs and still recorded over 1,000 yards in the air despite missing four games through injury last year.
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce share odds of +1100. Neither player has led the league in receptions so far in their respective careers but hold every chance and their short odds are justified.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills are +1200 each. Adams has led the NFL in receiving TDs on two occasions and Diggs led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2020.
Most Receptions Odds For 2023 NFL Regular Season
- Justin Jefferson +500
- Cooper Kupp +700
- Ja’Marr Chase +800
- Tyreek Hill +1100
- Travis Kelce +1100
- Davante Adams +1200
- Stefon Diggs +1200
- Amon-Ra St.Brown +1200
- CeeDee Lamb +2000
- Keenan Allen +2200
- Garrett Wilson +2200
NFL Content You May Like
- Dynamic Star Justin Fields Favorite To Be QB With Most Rushing Yards In 2023
- Myles Garrett Predicted To Record The Most Sacks In 2023 NFL Regular Season
- Patrick Mahomes Predicted To Throw Most Passing Yards In The 2023 Regular Season
- Justin Jefferson Primed And Ready For Another Season As The NFL’s Leader For Receiving Yards
- Number One Overall Pick Bryce Young Odds-On To Lead 2023 Rookie Class In Passing Yards
- Live Betting NFL Guide – Compare The Best NFL Live Betting Sites for 2023
- Best NFL Betting Apps 2023 – List of Top Football Betting Apps in US
- Best Offshore Betting Sites Review – Compare Best Offshore Sports Betting Sites
- Best Online Gambling Sites 2023 – Best Gambling Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed