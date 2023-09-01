NFL

Vikings Star WR Justin Jefferson Predicted To Have Most Receptions In 2023

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
USATSI 19641745 168397130 lowres
USATSI 19641745 168397130 lowres

Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the betting favorite to have the most receptions of the 2023 NFL regular season as he continues his rise to superstardom.

Ahead of the new NFL season, many bettors are now looking to place their wagers on selected futures markets to cash in on at the end of the campaign and ‘most receptions’ is sure to be a popular choice.

Last season, Justin Jefferson finished the regular season with a league-leading 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (also league-leading) and nine total touchdowns (eight receiving and one rushing).

The 24-year-old won the Offensive Player of the Year award and was a final candidate for league MVP, which is extremely difficult to do at his position and a true testament to his talent at such an early stage in his career.

He earned first-team All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. Jefferson is widely regarded as one of, if not the best wide receiver in the league.

The first-round pick out of LSU had high expectations coming out of college and he’s smashed them all, rising to the very top and putting the NFL on notice.

Heading into his fourth season in the league, Jefferson is primed for even greater improvement and holds odds of +500 to once again lead the NFL in receiving yards this regular season.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Favored To Throw Most Passing TDs For A Third Time In 2023

Elsewhere in the betting, Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp‘s odds are +700 to lead the league in receiving. The 30-year-old completed the feat in 2021 alongside leading in receiving yards and receiving TDs.

Also an Offensive Player of the Year winner in 2021 and Super Bowl LVI MVP and champion, Kupp is the biggest danger to Jefferson if he can stay healthy. According to Rams coach Sean McVay, he suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and could miss the start of the season.

Ja’Marr Chase is next with odds of +800 and the Cincinnati Bengals receiver also holds strong claims. He’s the betting favorite to have the most receiving TDs and still recorded over 1,000 yards in the air despite missing four games through injury last year.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce share odds of +1100. Neither player has led the league in receptions so far in their respective careers but hold every chance and their short odds are justified.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills are +1200 each. Adams has led the NFL in receiving TDs on two occasions and Diggs led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2020.

Most Receptions Odds For 2023 NFL Regular Season

  • Justin Jefferson +500
  • Cooper Kupp +700
  • Ja’Marr Chase +800
  • Tyreek Hill +1100
  • Travis Kelce +1100
  • Davante Adams +1200
  • Stefon Diggs +1200
  • Amon-Ra St.Brown +1200
  • CeeDee Lamb +2000
  • Keenan Allen +2200
  • Garrett Wilson +2200
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 19641745 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Vikings Star WR Justin Jefferson Predicted To Have Most Receptions In 2023

Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
Jalen Hurts 012923 getty ftr
NFL
NFL Schedule: Eagles, 49ers Already Have December Matchup Circled On Their Calendars
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles might be the best non-divisional rivalry in the NFL this season. They promise to be two of the top teams in the NFC,…

1452374165
NFL
NFL Rumors: Colts Asked Dolphins For Waddle, Wilkins, Others In Trade For Jonathan Taylor
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h

It was widely reported that the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins were engaged in talks regarding star running back Jonathan Taylor over the past few weeks. But according to recent…

rsz terry mclaurin injury update commanders fantasy 2023
NFL
Commanders Injury Report: Chase Young, Terry McLaurin Questionable For Week 1
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz 12436889860
NFL
NFL Salaries: Who Are The Highest Paid Tight Ends In Football?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
USATSI 21101632 168397130 lowres
NFL
Ja’Marr Chase Strong Betting Favorite To Have Most Receiving TDs In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  22h
Comeback Player of the Year Odds
NFL
Damar Hamlin Odds-On For Comeback Player of the Year Following Cardiac Arrest Scare
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  22h
Arrow to top