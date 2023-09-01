Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the betting favorite to have the most receptions of the 2023 NFL regular season as he continues his rise to superstardom.

Ahead of the new NFL season, many bettors are now looking to place their wagers on selected futures markets to cash in on at the end of the campaign and ‘most receptions’ is sure to be a popular choice.

Last season, Justin Jefferson finished the regular season with a league-leading 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (also league-leading) and nine total touchdowns (eight receiving and one rushing).

The 24-year-old won the Offensive Player of the Year award and was a final candidate for league MVP, which is extremely difficult to do at his position and a true testament to his talent at such an early stage in his career.

He earned first-team All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. Jefferson is widely regarded as one of, if not the best wide receiver in the league.

The first-round pick out of LSU had high expectations coming out of college and he’s smashed them all, rising to the very top and putting the NFL on notice.

Heading into his fourth season in the league, Jefferson is primed for even greater improvement and holds odds of +500 to once again lead the NFL in receiving yards this regular season.

Elsewhere in the betting, Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp‘s odds are +700 to lead the league in receiving. The 30-year-old completed the feat in 2021 alongside leading in receiving yards and receiving TDs.

Also an Offensive Player of the Year winner in 2021 and Super Bowl LVI MVP and champion, Kupp is the biggest danger to Jefferson if he can stay healthy. According to Rams coach Sean McVay, he suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and could miss the start of the season.

Ja’Marr Chase is next with odds of +800 and the Cincinnati Bengals receiver also holds strong claims. He’s the betting favorite to have the most receiving TDs and still recorded over 1,000 yards in the air despite missing four games through injury last year.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce share odds of +1100. Neither player has led the league in receptions so far in their respective careers but hold every chance and their short odds are justified.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills are +1200 each. Adams has led the NFL in receiving TDs on two occasions and Diggs led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2020.

Most Receptions Odds For 2023 NFL Regular Season

Justin Jefferson +500

Cooper Kupp +700

Ja’Marr Chase +800

Tyreek Hill +1100

Travis Kelce +1100

Davante Adams +1200

Stefon Diggs +1200

Amon-Ra St.Brown +1200

CeeDee Lamb +2000

Keenan Allen +2200

Garrett Wilson +2200

