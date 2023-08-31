Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is favored to throw the most passing touchdowns for a third time in his career this season according to the latest odds.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season, many bettors are now looking to place their wagers on selected futures markets to cash in on at the end of the campaign and the ‘most passing TDs regular season’ is sure to be a popular choice.

Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a historic 2022 season in Kansas City, winning a second national championship and becoming the first player to win the regular season and Super Bowl MVP since Kurt Warner over two decades ago.

In 17 games, the 27-year-old threw 41 TD passes to lead the NFL in that category for the second time in his career after completing 50 in 2018. He’s favored to complete the feat for a third time in 2023.

He’s widely regarded as one of the greatest QBs to ever play the game, even at such an early stage in his career but Mahomes’ greatness cannot be denied and he sits atop ESPN’s list of the top 100 players for a fourth consecutive season.

The Chiefs’ play caller led the league in passing yards (5,250), TD passes (41) and Total QBR (78) last year and became the first player to lead all three categories in a single campaign since Peyton Manning ten years ago.

Even at odds of +250 to complete the most passing TDs in the regular season, this selection presents plenty of value ahead of opening night next Thursday at Arrowhead.

🔟 magical plays from an epic 2022 season.@PatrickMahomes is a human highlight reel. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iFWXTF1aTy — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen follows Mahomes in the betting at odds of +400. His game is slightly more versatile than the market leaders in the sense that he’s equally as dangerous on the ground is a threat for rushing TDs also.

Allen completed 35 passing TDs last season compared to seven rushing TDs, which was tied for the eighth-most in the league.

Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert has odds of +500 and the 25-year-old is one of the most talented young players in the NFL. He set single-season franchise records for pass attempts and completions last year and led the team to their first postseason appearance since 2018.

He just about cracked the top ten with 25 passing TDs but is primed for further improvement and the fact he is so short in the betting should say a lot about his chances.

Cincinnati Bengals leader Joe Burrow looks an enticing pick at +550 after throwing 35 passing TDs last year. The 26-year-old has improved every year he’s been in the league but the big question mark is over his health and whether or not he’ll play enough games to give himself the best chance at winning.

Further down the list, Aaron Rodgers from the New York Jets and Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings share valuable odds of +1200 but preference remains with the market leaders who are shorter for good reason.

Most Passing TDs Odds For 2023 NFL Regular Season

Patrick Mahomes +250

Josh Allen +400

Justin Herbert +500

Joe Burrow +550

Aaron Rodgers +1200

Kirk Cousins +1200

Tua Tagovailoa +1600

Dak Prescott +2200

Geno Smith +2200

Trevor Lawrence +2200

