Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is favored to be the QB with the most rushing yards in the 2023 NFL regular season after blowing away the field last season and leading with ease.

Ahead of the new NFL season, many bettors are now looking to place their wagers on selected futures markets to cash in on at the end of the campaign and the ‘most QB rushing yards’ is sure to be a popular choice.

Last season, Justin Fields became the third NFL QB to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season after Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson. He also set the Bears single-season QB rushing yards record, surpassing Bobby Douglas’ 968 yards in 1972.

In Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, the 24-year-old set the NFL single-game regular season record for quarterback rushing yards at 178 to eclipse Vick’s 20-year record and also became the first player to have three touchdown passes and rush for 150 yards in the same game.

At the beginning of his career in Chicago, Fields struggled in patches but when the Bears adjusted to his strengths by featuring QB designed runs he quickly became one of the most dangerous players on the ground in his position.

Heading into his third year in the league, Fields is primed for even greater improvement and holds odds of +160 to lead the NFL in QB rushing yards this regular season.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is second in the betting at +275 and provides the greatest challenge to Fields backers. Jackson was second in rushing yards amongst QBs last season (764), behind only Fields (1,143) despite playing three less games and attempting 48 less carries.

If the Ravens deploy a stronger running game this season it could be a really close battle at the top, but with the acquisition of top wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this could play into the hands of Fields.

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen (762) and Philadelphia Eagles leader Jalen Hurts (760) were close together in the rushing yards stats but preference goes to Hurts who played one less game than Allen and is better known for his impressive play on the ground.

Hurts is third in the market at +400 compared to Allen at +900, so the latter presents more value if you’d like to opt for that route. In between those two sits rookie QB Anthony Richardson with odds of +700, who will debut for the Indianapolis Colts next week.

The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft totalled 654 rushing yards in 12 games last season in college for the Florida Gators and whilst we don’t know how his game will translate to the national stage, he holds strong claims.

New York Giants play caller Daniel Jones tallied 708 rushing yards in 16 appearances last year and sits sixth in the betting with odds of +1200. He’s likely to be an unpopular pick with bettors and the others look much more attractive options.

QB With Most Rushing Yards Odds For 2023 NFL Regular Season

Justin Fields +160

Lamar Jackson +275

Jalen Hurts +400

Anthony Richardson +700

Josh Allen +900

Daniel Jones +1200

Deshaun Watson +5000

Patrick Mahomes +6600

Kyler Murray +6600

