NFL

Veteran TE C.J. Uzomah is being released by the New York Jets after two seasons

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
C.J. Uzomah Jets pic
C.J. Uzomah Jets pic

After a disastrous 2023 season, the New York Jets are ready to have a healthy Aaron Rodgers in 2024. The team never recovered after the veteran QB went down in Week 1. This is an important offseason for the Jets who are looking to be a playoff contender in 2024. With free agency starting next Wednesday, the Jets want to have cap space to work with. 

That is why veteran TE C.J. Uzomah is reportedly being released by the Jets. This signals that the team is ready to move forward with Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert for now. There is speculation that the Jets could draft a TE in 2024. By releasing Uzomah, the Jets clear  $5.3 million in cap space. New York now has roughly $25 million to use this offseason.

The Jets have released veteran TE C.J. Uzomah after two seasons with New York


In the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft, C.J. Uzomah was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals. He started in 61 of the 79 games played in his seven years with the team. Uzomah’s best season was his last with the Bengals in 2021. The year they made their run to the Super Bowl but lost to the Rams. In 16 games played and started in 2021, Uzomah has 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns. His production was nowhere close to that in his two seasons with the Jets.

After losing in the Super Bowl with the Bengals, C.J. Uzomah decided to part ways with the Bengals. The veteran TE signed with the Jets on a three-year, $24 million deal. That contract was cut short after New York recently released Uzomah. In 2023 with the Jets, Uzomah had eight catches for 58 yards and one touchdown. Uzomah did miss the last five games of the regular season with an MCL injury. Will the 31-year-old find a new home this offseason?


Passing Uzomah on the depth chart for the Jets was TE Tyler Conklin who was also signed in 2022. He had 61 catches for a career-high (621) receiving yards. Conklin gave New York far better production than Uzomah gave them in 2023. That is why the Jets feel comfortable moving forward with Tyler Conklin as their starting TE as of now. New York does have the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There has been speculation they could take TE Brock Bowers out of Georgia. We’ll have to wait and see what the Jets plan on doing.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
C.J. Uzomah Jets pic
NFL

LATEST Veteran TE C.J. Uzomah is being released by the New York Jets after two seasons

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn
NFL
Mike Evans Had “No Interest” In Playing For The New England Patriots
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024

Playing for the franchise that had arguably the most successful runs in NFL history would typically be attractive to players around the league. But the New England Patriots are a…

Brandon Graham Eagles pic
NFL
Brandon Graham and the Eagles have mutual interest about the veteran DE returning in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024

After a disappointing end to their 2023 season, the Eagles need to have a better game plan this offseason. That starts from the top of the organization to the bottom….

USATSI 21444001 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Vikings Could Be Interested In Trey Lance If Kirk Cousins Leaves Town
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
USATSI 21558481 scaled e1709596303937 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Reports Say New York Giants Are “Absolutely Done” With Daniel Jones
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
rsz 14469725090
NFL
The 5 Biggest Dead Cap Hits In NFL History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz 18873417610
NFL
Patriots Could Bring Flacco Or Brissett In As “Bridge” Quarterback Ahead Of Potential Rookie
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
Arrow to top