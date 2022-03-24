Venezuela Team News and Predicted Lineup vs Argentina

Venezuela have no hopes of qualifying but would still be eager to end their campaign on a positive note.

After securing an impressive win over Bolivia earlier this year, Venezuela lost 4-1 to Uruguay a few days later. That defeat ended their hopes of making it to Qatar.

They’ve won just three games in the qualification campaign. The country’s painfully waiting to qualify for their first World Cup. The remaining target would be to ensure that they don’t end the campaign bottom of the pile.

Jose Pekerman has done a decent job overall, but the Vinotinto don’t have a lot of quality and experience to call upon. Against Argentina, they will be up against it once again and would look to play in survival mode.

Venezuela Team News against Argentina

Cristian Casseres is set to start after serving a one-game ban last month. The midfielder will be looking to compete with Jose Martinez for the starting spot alongside veteran midfielder Tomas Rincon.

Ronald Hernandez is likely to drop back to the bench in favor of Roberto Rosales with Jhon Chancellor, Oscar Gonzalez and Nahuel Ferraresi.

Venezuela Predicted Lineup against Argentina

Farinez; Rosales, Chancellor, Ferraresi, Gonzalez; Martinez, Rincon; Machis, Otero, Soteldo; Rondon