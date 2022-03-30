When is the 2022 World Cup Draw? Current Seeding and FIFA Rankings

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place this week, following the conclusion of all international friendlies and qualifiers. The remaining places for Qatar will be decided following the last round of qualifiers this week, before the normal football schedule resumes at the weekend.

We are currently in the midst of the final round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This current international break is the first of the year, and represents the final stages of qualifying for countries dreaming of playing in the World Cup Finals.

The 32 spaces are beginning to fill up rapidly for the most prestigious tournament in football, with just a few spaces left for countries to snap up. By the time of the draw on Friday (1st April), 29 of the 32 qualifying spots will have been confirmed.

The updated FIFA World Rankings will also have been confirmed by then, with England already confirmed as one of the top seeds for the tournament.

Here is all you need to know for the upcoming draw for the 2022 Qatar World Cup!

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw?

The Group Stage draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in will be made at 5pm (BST) on Friday, April 1, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Doha, Qatar.

By this stage, the vast majority of qualifying will have taken place and 29 of the 32 available World Cup slots will have been confirmed. The three spaces that will not be confirmed until June 2022, are the two nations who qualify through the inter-confederation play-offs and the final spot will go to the winner of the UEFA’s Path A play-off.

How to watch the 2022 World Cup draw

The draw will be broadcast live on FIFA’s website, but for UK viewers it will be televised on BBC 1. You can also access it via the iPlayer on your TV or via the iPlayer app on your phone, tablet, laptop or however you usually access it. Coverage will begin at 4.45pm.