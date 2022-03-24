Egypt Team News and Predicted Lineup vs Senegal

Egypt will be out for revenge as they take on Senegal in a crucial World Cup playoff clash at the Cairo International Stadium

Egypt would still be reeling over the agonizing penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Senegal in the AFCON final. That game was quite a cagey affair and no one was in the mood to throw caution to the wind.

This time around though, the Pharaohs would be eager to move on from that heartbreaking defeat and will look to draw first blood. Egypt have been unbeaten in the qualifying campaign. They haven’t lost their last seven games at home so will be eager to do well against the reigning African champions.

Egypt Team News against Senegal

Carlos Queiroz has named a very strong 22-man squad for the double header against the Lions of Teranga. Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet and Omar Marmoush have returned to the squad. Salah remains their key man and will be eager to prove a point.

Mostafa Mohamed and Mohamed Elneny are set to start in midfield.

Akram Tawfik and Ahmed Hegazi are out injured while Mohamed Hany and Ramadan Sobhi are also some weeks away from returning to full fitness.

Egypt Predicted Lineup against Senegal

El-Shennawy; El-Wensh, Abdelmomen, Ashraf, Fatouh; H Fathi, El-Sulya, Elneny; Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet