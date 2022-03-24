Argentina Team News and Predicted Lineup v Venezuela

Unbeaten in 30 games, Argentina welcome Venezuela to the Bombonera looking to extend this fantastic run.

Argentina have already booked a ticket to Qatar after enjoying a great qualification campaign. They’ve won ten and drawn five of the 15 games so far. Along with Brazil, they’re only the second South American nation to secure qualification for the showpiece event.

Lionel Scaloni’s men are in second place in the standings but if they win their remaining games and Brazil drop points, the Albiceleste might even top the group.

Argentina have been pretty good of late. A positive result against the Venezuelans will see them extend their record to 30 games unbeaten. However, they’ll have a lot more work to do in order to match Italy’s record of 37 unbeaten games.

Argentina Team news against Venezuela

Albiceleste will be without nine important team members for this game. Cristian Romero, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Martinez are serving two-game suspensions.

Lautaro Martinez has tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala, Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Gomez and Marcos Acuna are out injured.

Lionel Messi has returned to the fold and will start in attack with two of Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria, Joaquin Correa and Lucas Boye who is yet to make his debut.

Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul have served their suspensions and could start along with Guido Rodriguez.

Argentina Predicted Lineup against Venezuela

Armani; Molina, Otamendi, Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico; De Paul, Rodriguez, Paredes; Messi, J. Correa, Di Maria