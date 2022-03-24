Senegal Team News and Predicted Lineup v Egypt

Senegal would be looking to make it back to back wins over Egypt who they take on in Cairo on Friday.

Senegal secure a World Cup qualification playoff spot after topping their group. Alio Cisse’s men have been in fine form throughout the year, the highlight of which was their African Cup of Nations win over Egypt.

The Lions of Teranga are a very difficult team to break down. They’ve unbeaten in the last 13 games.

A lot of this is down to solidity at the back and ruthlessness in front of goal. Senegal have scored 24 goals and managed seven clean sheets during this run so Egypt will have a tough job on their hands for sure.

Senegal Team News against Egypt

Cisse has opted to go for the same squad that delivered the nation their first African triumph. A lot of eyes would be on the likes of Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Edouard Mendy.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Nampalys Mendy have been regulars in recent months and are expected to be given starts once again.

The center back pairing of Kalidou Koulibaly and Abdou Diallo is definitely going to help Mendy in goal. The Chelsea man had to pick the ball up from the back of the net only twice during the AFCON in January and would be hoping for more of the same.

Senegal Predicted Lineup v Egypt

Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ciss; Kouyate, Mendy, I Gueye; Mane, Keita Kouyate, Sarr