Full USA 2022 World Cup Squad Roster

The United States Men’s National Team draw 1-1 in the World Cup opener with Wales yesterday. It was evident throughout the game that the USA do have some quality players in their squad. So, here is who was included in Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man roster.

Notable names such as Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, the USA captain, Tyler Adams, who has had a solid season for Leeds United so far and Tim Weah are just some of the names who made it into the final squad.

Full USMNT 26-Man Squad

Here is who made it into the final 26-man roster of Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 Qatar World Cup squad.

Goalkeepers

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle)

Forwards

Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyspor)

USA Roster Key Players & Notable Absences

It is clear to see from Gregg Berhalter’s squad of 26 players that there in an abundance of talent in the United States Men’s National Team’s roster.

The likes of Christian Pulisic plays for one of the best teams in the Premier League, and has played for Chelsea at the highest level in the champions League, winning it in 2021.

The skipper, Tyler Adams, has a solid display against Wales yesterday and is clearly a quality player. He has had a superb season so far for Leeds United, as has Brenden Aaronson, who came off the bench yesterday and made a bit of an impact.

Of course, the goal scorer Tim Weah had a superb game. He took his goal so well, showing his calmness and finishing ability in front of goal. If the USA are to qualify from Group B, he will be one of the main reasons why.

Of course, it is easy to point the finger too at players who perhaps didn’t play to their usual standard or who didn’t have as big an impact as fans would have hoped. It hasn’t taken long for some fans of the USMNT to mention some of the players who didn’t make the final World Cup squad, who perhaps should have.

Goalkeeper Zak Steffan is a qualify stopper between in sticks, and has been getting valuable game time at Middlesbrough in the Championship this season. Although Matt Turner is a decent goalie, Steffan is arguably better.

Perhaps the biggest shock was the fact that Ricardo Pepi didn’t make the cut for the USMNT. Pepi’s goals in qualifying were pivotal to the USA making the World Cup Finals in Qatar this year. However, there was no room for the 19-year-old in the final USA 26-man squad.

England are up next for the USA, in what will be another tough game. England beat Iran 6-2 yesterday, and are on paper the best team in Group B. However, the USA will be confident of causing an upset if they can play like they did against Wales in the first half.

