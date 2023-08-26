College Football

USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Picks and Predictions For Week 0

Charlie Rhodes
Betting on college football player props is made possible over at BetOnline, so we have scoured the markets to select our favourite USC vs San Jose State player prop picks ready for their Week 0 clash in LA.

  • Caleb Williams Over 311.5 Passing Yards @ -114
  • Caleb Williams Over 28 Rushing Yards @ -113
  • Mario Williams Over 45 Receiving Yards @ -108

All three of our player prop picks can be combined on BetOnline to make a parlay, at odds of +450.

USC vs San Jose State Game Info

  • 📅: Saturday, August 26
  • ⏱: Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • 🏟: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
  • 📺: Pac-12 Network

USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Pick 1: Caleb Williams Over 311.5 Passing Yards

Huge hopes for a Pac-12 title charge rest firmly on the shoulders of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Expected to be the No.1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, the 21-year-old proved himself to be the most potent weapon in college football last season.

With the opportunity to match Archie Griffin’s 48-year-old record as the only two-time Heisman winner, he heads into this season opener with a huge weight of expectation to deal with.

However, he more than showed his NFL potential last year as he set USC records for most passing yards gained (4,537), most touchdown passes (42), and the lowest rate of interceptions (1%).

Against a San Jose team who allowed an average of 257.3 yards in their final three games, he can hit the ground running here by surpassing the implied total – a feat he achieved on eight occasions last term.

USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Pick 2: Caleb Williams Over 28 Rushing Yards

We have also picked out Williams to enjoy a fair amount of success on the ground.

An aggressive offensive line should be able to free up space for the Trojans’ chief creator, and although he largely racks up serious numbers in the air, he can find gaps to rush into in this Week 0 match-up.

He hit this total or higher in seven games last season, and against a San Jose who allowed 122.4 yards per game, he should be able to cover the spread.

USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Pick 3: Mario Williams Over 45 Receiving Yards

Moving away from the main event and to USC wide receivers, Mario Williams represents the best value pick to hit his receiving yards implied total.

With Caleb Williams in the hole, he should be able to reach this total, and demonstrated the ability to do just that on six occasions last season, including a staggering 145-yard showing against Utah.

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
