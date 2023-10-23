UFC

Alexander Volkanovski MMA Record: ‘The Great’ Boasts Incredible 26-3 Record With 6 UFC Title Victories

Paul Kelly
As the UFC Featherweight Champion and one of the best fighters on the entire UFC roster, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Alexander Volkanovski. Read on to find out more about his MMA record, his UFC title record and how many knockouts he has on his resumé. 

Alexander Volkanovski MMA Record

Alexander Volkanovski turned professional back in 2012 with a debut victory against Gerhard Voigt in Sydney, Australia. Since then, Volkanovski has had another 28 professional MMA fights, winning all but three of them.

Volkanovski’s career has been nothing short of magnificent to date. The Australian is the reigning UFC featherweight champion, having made five successful defenses of his title since winning the belt back in December 2019.

‘The Great’ is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet right now, of that there is no question. His career up to now has been sensational, and he still has some big nights left before he hangs his gloves up.

As previously mentioned, Alexander Volkanovski made his professional MMA debut over a decade ago now. He was on a Revolution Promotions card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via decision. Volkanovski then had 13 more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Up until two fights ago, ‘The Great’ was undefeated in his career in the UFC. He fought seven fights before fighting for the title, including wins over the likes of Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. His maiden UFC Featherweight Title shot came in December 2019, when he faced Max Holloway. ‘Volk’ won the fight via unanimous decision, becoming UFC champion at the first time of asking.

The pair had a rematch next at UFC 251 the following year, with Volkanovski winning the bout again. This time via split decision. The Australian then made two more successful defenses against Brian Ortega and ‘The Korean Zombie’, before facing Max Holloway for the third time in their trilogy.

On that occasion, Volkanovski won more conclusively against Holloway, putting an end to their three fight series. At this stage, Volkanovski had beaten all of the top contenders at 145-pounds, so dared to be great in his last fight at UFC 284, stepping up to lightweight to face Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Title.

On that occasion, Volkanovski fell just short in an extremely close fight. The fight went the distance, with Makhachev getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards.

Last time out, Volkanovski didn’t need the judges’ as he emphatically stopped Yair Rodriguez in three rounds in the fifth defense of his UFC Featherweight Title. ‘The Great’ looked sensational on his move back down to 145-pounds.

However, in his rematch bout with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, Volkanovski suffered the second defeat of his UFC career and second to the Dagestan MMA phenom, getting knocked out in the very first round. Despite losing for the third time in his career, he is still widely regarded as a p4p star in the UFC and is still of course the belt holder at 145-pounds.

That takes us up to now in the career of Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski. There is a genuine argument that Alexander Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight fighter of all time.

The list of names he has defeated is simply incredible. Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez and Max Holloway on three occasions are just some of the stellar names Volkanovski has defeated.

