Atletico Madrid Team News and Predicted Lineup against Manchester City

Atletico Madrid have a great chance of sealing a place in the Champions League last four when they take on City.

Diego Simeone knows that the same tactics that he used against the Citizens in Manchester won’t work to his benefit in Madrid. The reigning Spanish champions put out an ultra defensive display in their 1-0 defeat to Guardiola’s side.

However, you can expect them to play a more offensive brand of football at home. A 1-0 deficit is nothing to be worried about if you have the firepower. And the Colchoneros have enough of that. You can expect them to try and be more imaginative this time around.

You can back our Atletico v City prediction on of these betting sites.

Atletico Team News

Belgian international Yannick Carrasco returns to the starting XI after missing the first leg due to suspension. Hector Herrera who is set to leave for the MLS later this year, is sidelined. The same goes for Jose Gimenez due to a calf injury.

Joao Felix is likely to return to the starting XI alongside Sime Vrsaljko and Renan Lodi.

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI against Manchester City

Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix