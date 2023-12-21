NFL

Tyreek Hill Back At Practice As Dolphins Prepare For Cowboys

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn1
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn1

The Miami Dolphins will play in one of the biggest late-season matchups in the NFL this weekend as they are slated to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Miami is sitting at 10-4 and have a shot at the #1 seed in the AFC, but have been dealing with a rash of injuries lately that have affected the availability of some of their key starters and stars. But there was finally some good news out of Miami that was released on Thursday, with the biggest story being the availability of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Good Injury News For Dolphins As Tyreek Hill Practices Thursday

 

The dynamic MVP candidate w

as injured a couple of weeks back during the Dolphins’ heartbreaking Monday Night Football loss to the Titans. Hill’s ankle was rolled up on on a tackle in the first quarter, and he was held out of most of the action the rest of that night, and was a no-go for last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense has had mixed results with Hill out of the lineup, but it looks as though he is trending in the right direction to be available for Sunday’s big game. NFL insider Cameron Wolfe reported on Thursday that Tyreek Hill was back at practice and participated in full, and has the intention of playing against the Cowboys.

Armstead, Howard, Achane All Back As Well

That wasn’t the only good news to come across the desk regarding the Dolphins. Wolfe also reported that Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard, and De’Von Achane were all spotted during Thursday’s practice session, all of which bodes well for the Dolphins and their chances against one of the league’s top teams.

Miami will need all hands on deck if they want to be able to accomplish their goals for the final three weeks of the season. They have been one of the top teams in the NFL so far this year and have the record to prove it, but there are still plenty of doubts being cast in their direction given their lack of wins against formidable opponents. They have a chance to put all of those notions to sleep, however, as the Dolphins have the toughest remaining schedule of any team in the league.

Miami is listed as 1.5 point home favorites for the game against the Cowboys.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Ravens vs. 49ers
NFL

LATEST Is the Ravens vs. 49ers matchup in Week 16 a potential Super Bowl preview?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 21 2023
olave
NFL
Saints Injury Report: Chris Olave Will Play On TNF
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 20 2023

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will play on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams according to Head Coach Dennis Allen.   Saints’ HC Dennis Allen said…

C.J. Stroud Texans pic 1
NFL
Texans Injury Report: C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol and could miss his second straight game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 20 2023

Compared to other rookie QBs in the 2023 Draft class, C.J. Stroud is far and away the best player. Bryce Young and Will Levis cannot compare to the success that…

rsz jim harbaugh 1
NFL
NFL: Chargers Will Have Interest In Jim Harbaugh As Next Head Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 20 2023
JaMarr Chase Bengals pic 1
NFL
Bengals Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) expected to miss Week 16 against the Steelers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 20 2023
i 1
NFL
Ravens Depth Chart: Melvin Gordon Signs To The Active Roster
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 19 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn
NFL
The Baltimore Ravens Can Clinch The AFC North This Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 19 2023
Arrow to top