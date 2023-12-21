Tyreek Hill Back At Practice As Dolphins Prepare For Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins will play in one of the biggest late-season matchups in the NFL this weekend as they are slated to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Miami is sitting at 10-4 and have a shot at the #1 seed in the AFC, but have been dealing with a rash of injuries lately that have affected the availability of some of their key starters and stars. But there was finally some good news out of Miami that was released on Thursday, with the biggest story being the availability of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Good Injury News For Dolphins As Tyreek Hill Practices Thursday

The dynamic MVP candidate w

Positive Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill (ankle) returned to practice today, a good sign for his availability ahead of Sunday’s battle with Cowboys. LT Terron Armstead, CB Xavien Howard, RB De’Von Achane also returned to practice. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 21, 2023

as injured a couple of weeks back during the Dolphins’ heartbreaking Monday Night Football loss to the Titans. Hill’s ankle was rolled up on on a tackle in the first quarter, and he was held out of most of the action the rest of that night, and was a no-go for last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense has had mixed results with Hill out of the lineup, but it looks as though he is trending in the right direction to be available for Sunday’s big game. NFL insider Cameron Wolfe reported on Thursday that Tyreek Hill was back at practice and participated in full, and has the intention of playing against the Cowboys.

Armstead, Howard, Achane All Back As Well

Per @CameronWolfe, Tyreek Hill returned to practice today. The team apparently feels confident about his ability to play on Sunday vs the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/2XWh2HeqXv — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) December 21, 2023

That wasn’t the only good news to come across the desk regarding the Dolphins. Wolfe also reported that Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard, and De’Von Achane were all spotted during Thursday’s practice session, all of which bodes well for the Dolphins and their chances against one of the league’s top teams.

Miami will need all hands on deck if they want to be able to accomplish their goals for the final three weeks of the season. They have been one of the top teams in the NFL so far this year and have the record to prove it, but there are still plenty of doubts being cast in their direction given their lack of wins against formidable opponents. They have a chance to put all of those notions to sleep, however, as the Dolphins have the toughest remaining schedule of any team in the league.

Miami is listed as 1.5 point home favorites for the game against the Cowboys.