The Miami Dolphins Have The Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL

Anthony R. Cardenas
They have a 98% chance of qualifying for the postseason, but the Miami Dolphins have plenty at stake and to play for over the final three weeks of the season. They are still alive for the #1 seed in their conference and home field advantage in the playoffs, and the surging Buffalo Bills are now in the rearview mirror when it comes to the AFC East crown. Unfortunately for Mike McDaniel and company, they have the toughest remaining schedule of any team in the NFL the rest of the way.

NFL: Miami Dolphins Have Toughest Remaining Schedule

They’ll start with a date against the Cowboys. The two sides have been compared all season long as ones with good records but bad showings against the league’s elite teams, and will both be looking to shake the notion of not being able to beat winners. Dallas had looked dominant as of late before their letdown against the Bills last week, and Miami has come in as the early favorite, sporting a -1.5 line as of Tuesday afternoon.

Then, they’ll play their only remaining road game against the Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore are one of the two best teams in the league, and currently have their hands on home field advantage. They are one game up on Miami entering Week 16, and have a date with San Francisco in a huge Monday night matchup on Christmas. If the Dolphins are able to beat the Cowboys and the Ravens fall to the 49ers, then this matchup could be for all the marbles in the AFC.

Miami Looking To Put Injury Bug Behind Them

Finally, they’ll take on the dangerous Bills in the final week of the NFL season. Earlier in the year, it looked as though the Dolphins could have the division wrapped up by mid-December, given Buffalo’s struggles. But the Bills are two games back with two struggling opponents on their radar, meaning that they could be looking to run the table when they head to Miami in Week 18.

The Dolphins have been dealing with injury issues lately. They were down more than a handful of starters in last Sunday’s game against the Jets, most notably Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard. But if they are able to get relatively healthy for the home stretch, then there is reason to believe that Miami could pick up a couple of wins over their final three.

They are currently listed as 1.5 point favorites for their game against the Cowboys on Sunday.

